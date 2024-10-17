OSU Extension: Reflections from the Fairfield County Fair

This 2024 Fairfield County Fair is over. During County Fair week I have the opportunity to travel over and around the fairgrounds quite often. This year, I realized I get to see a lot of things no one else sees. Over the course of the 2024 Fair, I saw smiles, tears and everything in between. Most of the time I catch myself pondering about could this or that be better and what impactful change could happen?

But this year more than ever, I simply stopped and watched families having fun, working together, old friends sharing smiles, handshakes and hugs. I realized this fair is all about reunions, traditions, and people who just love the fair…and I am truly grateful for all the folks that just do good work to make it happen each year.

The year after Covid, Commissioner Steve Davis reminded all of us in his opening remarks, “This is a date we all have on our calendars, we all need this week, County Fair Week in Fairfield County.”

Back then as a new director, I did not understand how important the County Fair is on so many levels. I was just getting my “feet wet” as a new Director and adjusting to a new role. With each passing year I still hear Commissioner Davis talking about the importance of Fair Week and this year more than ever I finally truly understand his comments! I stopped and lived in the moment and observed the why of the County Fair.

Yes, Commissioner Davis, we all need this week, the infamous second week in October to see old friends, eat a little fair food but most importantly to reconnect with our past, remember our traditions, make new friends and most just stop and have fun. Be sure to take a minute and mark your calendars now for the 175th edition of the Fairfield County Fair happening Oct. 5-11, 2025! Come, be our guest!

Source: Connie Smith, Fairfield County Senior Fairboard Director

Thanks from the Fairfield County Cattlemen Association

Thanks for your support during the recent 174th edition of the Fairfield County Fair! As always, the Steak Trailer was open throughout the event collectively serving more than a ton (2,000 pounds) of beef to hungry fairgoers. Proceeds from sales in the Steak Trailer allowed the Cattlemen to support the Jr. Fair Livestock Auction through the purchase of six steers, plus two steers purchased in cooperation with Rushcreek Feed & Supply. And will also help to fund our youth scholarship program.

The Cattlemen also provided 27 pizzas for the Jr. Beef Exhibitor meeting on Saturday evening after move-in to the Fair, and 10 dozen donuts for the youth on beef show day.

It's also notable that mulch bedding was provided for each junior beef exhibitor in the Brick L Barn by the 2024 Jr. Beef Barn sponsors, FCCA members Horn Farms of Pleasantville.

Thirty years later, the mission of the Fairfield County Cattlemen’s Association continues to be to focus their efforts on beef education, promotion and encouraging youth and adults in beef cattle management and production

Source: Stan Smith, OSU Extension – Fairfield County

Fostering International Mindedness at the Fairfield County Fair

Last week at the Fairfield County Fair, I had the unique opportunity to host some international journalists from Ukraine. They were guests of the U.S. Department of State as part of a special program to foster relations with foreign press. Their mission, while they toured Ohio agricultural sites, was to capture some best practices related to farming and research, with a special focus on youth. They want to share these ideas with their homeland to inspire Ukrainian villages to engage their youth. They were fascinated by the 4-H youth exhibits and livestock at our county fair.

They also shared their heart-wrenching story, how Aliona fled to the U.S. with their two children when Ukraine was invaded, while Ruslan stayed in Ukraine to farm their crops. While in the U.S., their children have endured bullying in school due to their heritage and war status in their home country. Amidst their own personal and national turmoil, they continue to travel when possible and share stories to inspire their country.

Their visit had a profound impact on me, reflecting on all they have endured. How can we stop this bullying and spread peace? According to education expert Carolyn Savage, international mindedness involves knowledge, understanding, and appreciation of different cultures, increased self-awareness and empathy, ability to collaborate with peers from different backgrounds, deepening knowledge and understanding of global issues and ability to see ourselves as responsible, global citizens. This concept of international mindedness is something we could all embrace. We can help children (and ourselves) better understand other cultures to increase our capacity for compassion.

Here are some ways to families can foster international understanding:

Start early: Begin talking about culture, diversity, and inclusion with children at a young age.

Be inclusive: Consider the diversity in your friends, reading materials, and toys.

Create a cultural home environment: Invite into your home books, art, and music from other cultures.

Celebrate traditions: Attend multicultural events and celebrate cultural traditions and differences.

Learn about other cultures: Listen to cultural music, watch foreign movies, explore historical sites, and visit museums. Pick a recipe from another country and have fun making it together.

Take classes: Learn about different cultures through online courses or community language classes.

Have open conversations: With age-appropriateness in mind, discuss current global issues and events with your child to develop critical thinking and global empathy.

Model Respect and Empathy: Model these values in your daily interactions with others, showing the importance of treating all individuals with kindness and understanding.

Encourage international friendships: Help children make friends with children from different cultural backgrounds.

Volunteer and Serve Others: Participate in volunteer opportunities and service projects as a family to demonstrate the value of giving back and making a positive impact on your community and the world.

Becoming more aware of other cultures leads to greater understanding an increased capacity to show compassion. If children can learn this at an early age, they can live in peace with people from all nations.

Source: Shannon Carter, OSU Extension Educator – Fairfield County

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: OSU Extension: Reflections from the Fairfield County Fair