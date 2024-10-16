‘Make the main thing, the main thing’: Bloom-Carroll volleyball playing at an elite level

CARROLL – When Bloom-Carrol volleyball coach Kyle McFerin took over the program four years ago, he had a simple message for his team: Show up, work hard, and have fun.

It sounds simple, but it goes deeper than that. You certainly can’t argue with the success of the program over the last four years.

“I got here four years ago, and this year’s seniors were freshmen, and it has been great to see their growth and their commitment to the program,” McFerin said. “They have certainly left a legacy and left their mark, and they are not done yet. They show up, they work hard, and the underclassmen see that, and they have a ton of respect for our five seniors.

“Like anything in life, you are going to work hard at the things that are important to you, and this has become very important to all of them and a big part of their lives.

Led by a tremendous senior class, which consists of Evelyn Brown, Molly Barber, Madison Lacy, Katie Marshall, and Corinne Knapp, the Bulldogs have compiled a sparkling 84-15 overall record and a 48-6 mark in the Mid-State League-Buckeye Division.

Over the past three seasons, Bloom-Carroll is 67-7 overall and 39-1 in the MSL, including three consecutive league titles.

“Not too many programs around the state start lifting in February and that’s when we started,” said McFerin, who won his 200th career victory earlier in the season. “These girls have put the work in, and we have just tried to build a program where everyone feels important and feels like they are a part of the program. We’ve had some ups and downs, and we’ve had to have some tough conversations with each other at times, but because we are all on the same page, we can keep moving forward and continue to be in a good spot.”

Focusing on the task at hand

Even though the Bulldogs have had tremendous success and they are the No. 1 seed in the Central District Division III tournament, you won’t see them looking ahead.

They are laser-focused on who they are playing, regardless of who they are playing.

In one of their final regular-season games against Amanda-Clearcreek, it was obvious the Bulldogs were the superior team, but there was no letup, or thinking about the next game. Bloom-Carroll was locked in from start to finish in its three-set win over the Aces.

“I’ve never had a coach like him in the sense that, whoever we are playing, we are focusing on our side of the court, and he demands that out of us,” Barber said. “It doesn’t matter if the team we are playing has a bad record, they practice just as hard we do, they are in the gym every day, so the best we can do is give them our best. Even if we know we are going to win, we still have to play just as hard as we would if it was Watterson or Hartley because they deserve the respect too. Coach is all about making the main thing, the main thing.”

McFerin said there have been moments during the season where the Bulldogs haven’t played up to their standard, and he is quick to let them know about it.

“We’ve had some moments this year where we haven’t always played well or we didn’t get this ball over the net and things like that, and that’s not good enough,” McFerin said. “It’s not about beating the other team; it’s about doing things right on our side. We stress that. We want to play hard all the time, and it’s not always about tonight, it’s about going forward. This is what we have to do to reach our goals and we aren’t going to reach them if we aren’t doing things the right way.”

Together as one

Watching the Bulldogs play is like watching a well-oiled machine. They are connected and they communicate well on the court. It is also obvious they are each other’s biggest fans. Even though players like Brown and Lacy get a lot of limelight because they have broken records for kills and assists, you would never know it because the team is so unselfish.

All they care about is winning.

“It is huge when everyone on the team is celebrating each other’s successes and creates a bond and enables to play freely,” Brown said., “I wouldn’t be where I am today without my teammates – I want everyone on this team to do well. Cheering for each other is one of my favorite parts of playing with them. Add in the fact that coach McFerin has so much confidence in us, it makes it easy.

“He believes that we can do what we set out to do. He expects a lot from us, and he expects us to remain focused on our goals, which helps us perform well in games where we are heavily favored. He will not allow us to become complacent. He expects the best from us every time we step on the court, and that is what we want to give him.”

Asked if, as a senior, there is a sense of urgency to make a deep tournament run, including winning a district title, Barber had a simple answer: “We don’t look that far ahead. We are focused on the main thing, and that is today.”

