Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

    Eastern Cottontail Solar Project to use sheep grazing to preserve agricultural use of land

    By Lancaster Eagle-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Eastern Cottontail Solar Project will implement sheep grazing to assist with vegetation management at its project site in Fairfield County.

    Implementing sheep grazing has been filed as a supplement to Eastern Cottontail Solar’s permit application with the Ohio Power Siting Board. The project will seek to partner with local shepherds to supply and manage the flock.

    “Our commitment to sheep grazing is a major initiative for Eastern Cottontail Solar, as it aims to be the first U.S. project for developer EDF Renewables to implement agrivoltaics, which is the dual use of land for both clean energy generation and agricultural operations,” said Nick Lucania, lead developer of the Eastern Cottontail Solar Project in a news release. “Dual solar-agricultural land use will support local farming and help preserve the agricultural heritage of Fairfield County, all while enhancing the land utilized for our project.”

    The move to use sheep grazing will help keep the land in agricultural use, according to the company's news release.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FblZu_0w8ml1rl00

    Putting solar fields on agricultural land in Fairfield County has been a point of discussion at county commission meetings many times over the past year.

    Solar field protesters have voiced opposition to solar fields at those meetings. Driving around the county, there are sometimes signs up stating no solar should be placed on farmland.

    Back in May, the Fairfield County Board of Commission passed a resolution restricting companies from constructing industrial solar farms exceeding 50 megawatts in unincorporated areas of the county.

    At the time Commissioner Jeff Fix said the move was difficult and the commission is trying to find the balance between the individual property rights of those wanting to lease their land to solar companies and the rights of their neighbors.

    The release states that this initiative will create market opportunities for local shepherds, generate additional jobs, and drive further economic throughput by unlocking opportunities to advance regional agricultural-based industries such as meat, dairy, and wool.

    “As a native Walnut Township farmer focused on sustainable agricultural practices, I appreciate Eastern Cottontail Solar’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with agriculture,” said Hayden Kandel, whose property abuts the project in the release. "There is a looming energy crisis in our region with the influx of data centers and major corporations, as well as the support required from the growing number of local businesses, the increasing Fairfield County population, and housing expansion. Eastern Cottontail Solar will help meet those demands with clean, affordable energy, which will reduce grid stress, vulnerability, and costs."

    Lucania continued, “Over the last four years, a hallmark of our project has been substantial engagement with the local community as a means to listen to concerns and incorporate feedback, which has created trust and established a strong partnership. The most common concern we’ve heard is that while solar utilizes privately-owned land, it can displace active farmland. In response, we proposed incorporating sheep grazing to the community, allowing a solution to help land be productive for both energy generation and agriculture. It’s a win-win for everyone in Fairfield County and makes a lot of sense for the entire community.”

    Eastern Cottontail Solar, developed by EDF Renewables, is a proposed utility-scale solar facility up to 220 megawatts.

    The project is estimated to create approximately 500 jobs between construction and operations and maintenance. This will be accompanied by a projected 270 indirect jobs created across local supporting industries, according to the release.

    This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Eastern Cottontail Solar Project to use sheep grazing to preserve agricultural use of land

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza6 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz15 days ago
    The Yellow-Vested Trash Inspectors are Back
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy