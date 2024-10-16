Eastern Cottontail Solar Project to use sheep grazing to preserve agricultural use of land

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Eastern Cottontail Solar Project will implement sheep grazing to assist with vegetation management at its project site in Fairfield County.

Implementing sheep grazing has been filed as a supplement to Eastern Cottontail Solar’s permit application with the Ohio Power Siting Board. The project will seek to partner with local shepherds to supply and manage the flock.

“Our commitment to sheep grazing is a major initiative for Eastern Cottontail Solar, as it aims to be the first U.S. project for developer EDF Renewables to implement agrivoltaics, which is the dual use of land for both clean energy generation and agricultural operations,” said Nick Lucania, lead developer of the Eastern Cottontail Solar Project in a news release. “Dual solar-agricultural land use will support local farming and help preserve the agricultural heritage of Fairfield County, all while enhancing the land utilized for our project.”

The move to use sheep grazing will help keep the land in agricultural use, according to the company's news release.

Putting solar fields on agricultural land in Fairfield County has been a point of discussion at county commission meetings many times over the past year.

Solar field protesters have voiced opposition to solar fields at those meetings. Driving around the county, there are sometimes signs up stating no solar should be placed on farmland.

Back in May, the Fairfield County Board of Commission passed a resolution restricting companies from constructing industrial solar farms exceeding 50 megawatts in unincorporated areas of the county.

At the time Commissioner Jeff Fix said the move was difficult and the commission is trying to find the balance between the individual property rights of those wanting to lease their land to solar companies and the rights of their neighbors.

The release states that this initiative will create market opportunities for local shepherds, generate additional jobs, and drive further economic throughput by unlocking opportunities to advance regional agricultural-based industries such as meat, dairy, and wool.

“As a native Walnut Township farmer focused on sustainable agricultural practices, I appreciate Eastern Cottontail Solar’s commitment to working hand-in-hand with agriculture,” said Hayden Kandel, whose property abuts the project in the release. "There is a looming energy crisis in our region with the influx of data centers and major corporations, as well as the support required from the growing number of local businesses, the increasing Fairfield County population, and housing expansion. Eastern Cottontail Solar will help meet those demands with clean, affordable energy, which will reduce grid stress, vulnerability, and costs."

Lucania continued, “Over the last four years, a hallmark of our project has been substantial engagement with the local community as a means to listen to concerns and incorporate feedback, which has created trust and established a strong partnership. The most common concern we’ve heard is that while solar utilizes privately-owned land, it can displace active farmland. In response, we proposed incorporating sheep grazing to the community, allowing a solution to help land be productive for both energy generation and agriculture. It’s a win-win for everyone in Fairfield County and makes a lot of sense for the entire community.”

Eastern Cottontail Solar, developed by EDF Renewables, is a proposed utility-scale solar facility up to 220 megawatts.

The project is estimated to create approximately 500 jobs between construction and operations and maintenance. This will be accompanied by a projected 270 indirect jobs created across local supporting industries, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Eastern Cottontail Solar Project to use sheep grazing to preserve agricultural use of land