Millersport Community Theatre presents 'A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder!'

Millersport Community Theatre invites you to a delightful evening of music, mischief, and mayhem with “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder!” Join Monty Navarro, played by Lancaster native James Hewlett, as he hilariously climbs the social ladder — by knocking off his wealthy relatives. Millersport native Johanna Whetstone shines as the glamorous Sibella Hallward while MCT veteran Misty Hoover-Connor plays the sneaky Mrs. Shingle!

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19 and 2 p.m. Oct. 20th at the Millersport Elementary Auditorium, 11850 Lancaster Street in Millersport. Tickets are $15 — get them now at www.mctohio.com or call 740-467-2551. The show runs two hours, with a 15-minute intermission. Concessions and handicapped seating are available upon request (millersportcommunitytheatre@gmail.com).

Flu clinic

The Millersport Municipal Office Flu Clinic sponsored by Fairfield County Health Department will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at the office at 2245 Refugee Street in Millersport. Protect yourself and loved ones from the flu this season by getting vaccinated. The community flu clinic is open to everyone with no appointment needed. There will also be high dose flu vaccines for those 65 years and older. Please bring your insurance card.

Meet the Candidates night

The Fairfield Beach Property Owners’ Association is sponsoring Meet the Candidates Night at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 in the Walnut Township School District Auditorium, 11850 Lancaster Street in Millersport. Candidates on the local ballot have been invited to join to give voters a chance to put a face to the candidates and address issues with them that matter to the voters.

Senior citizens

The Fairfield Beach Senior Citizens met Oct. 9 at IHOP in Lancaster for their annual breakfast meeting before Senior Citizens’ Day at the Fairfield County Fair. President Carol Kitzmiller welcomed the 15 members present and led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag. Ken Keener offered a prayer.

President Kitzmiller conducted the business meeting. Plans were made for the Nov. 13 meeting to be held at Bob Evans. The December meeting will be at the Millersport Legion Hall with ham as the main entrée. The officers for 2025 will remain the same: President Carol Kitzmiller, Vice President Richard Neff, Secretary Ruthanne Hammel, Treasurer Drenille Keener, and Chaplain Ken Keener. Door prizes were won by Dave Holtz, John Hammel, Richard Neff, Karen Mosher, Bill Yates, Marty Holtz, Carol King, Drenille Keener, and Debbie Gant.

