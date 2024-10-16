Carroll/Canal Winchester area news: Veterans Day celebration to take place Nov. 9

The City of Canal Winchester, with VFW Post 10523, will host a Veterans Day Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 9. The public is invited to join veterans, local leaders, and distinguished guests for this annual patriotic event set in the heart of historic downtown Canal Winchester.

Canal Winchester’s Nov. 9 Veterans Day Celebration will begin with a complimentary pancake breakfast for veterans and their immediate families at the CW Community Center (45 E. Waterloo St.) from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. The breakfast will be served by volunteers from Canal Winchester Senior Citizens Club, with food arrangements by the family of the late Fred Bivens, U.S. Air Force veteran and long-time club member.

At 10 a.m., a Veterans March will begin at the Community Center’s Waterloo Street entrance and make its way through the city’s flag-lined downtown streets. Veterans will travel west along E. Waterloo Street, turn south onto S. High Street, fare right onto W. Columbus Street, and make another right onto Warehouse Alley to end at the greenspace of Stradley Place (located at 30 S. High Street) where a traditional Veterans Day ceremony will be held. The ceremony will begin immediately following the march.

Veterans marching through the city’s historic downtown will be joined by several military vehicles provided by Motts Military Museum from Groveport. The ceremony will include remarks from Canal Winchester Mayor Joe Steager and VFW Post 10523 Commander Rick Williams, as well as a patriotic keynote address. Other highlights will include special performances by the Canal Winchester High School choir, a 21-gun salute, and the playing of taps.

During October, event organizers request submissions of veteran photos to be included in an honorary digital exhibit at City Hall and during the Nov. 9 celebration. Photos previously submitted to the Community Affairs office will be exhibited again and do not need to be resubmitted this year.

Photo submissions should be copies of an original photo, show veterans or active military personnel in uniform and include the following information: name, branch of service, service dates or number of years served, and a phone number or email address for any follow-up questions. Photos can be mailed to the Community Affairs Office at 45 E. Waterloo Street. Submissions may also be submitted electronically on the city’s website or emailed to hwoodruff@canalwinchesterohio.gov. The deadline to submit photos is November 1.

For more information, visit www.canalwinchesterohio.gov or call 614-834-9915.

Primrose

The annual Trunk or Treat at the Primrose School of Canal Winchester will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. For more information, call 614-310-4950.

CW schools survey

The Canal Winchester Board of Education will involve community members in discussions about the district’s facilities this fall as part of the development process for the Master Facilities Plan. These discussions will include a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Winchester Trail Elementary and the opportunity for feedback through the district’s annual survey.

Canal Winchester Schools is partnering with Columbus-based architecture firm SHP to create a long-term Master Facilities Plan. This plan will reflect community input on the future of the district’s academic, athletic, and arts facilities, helping the district prioritize its future facility needs. For more information, go to cwschools.org.

LUMC

Trunk or Treat at Lithopolis United Methodist Church is just around the corner. It provides an opportunity for church members to connect with families in the community. Organizers need help with providing lots of candy. Candy donations can be dropped off in the tub located at the Connection Center at the church which is located at 80 N. Market Street.

Trunk or Treat will be held in the parking lot on Columbus Street (next to El Pedregal) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. There will be games, activities, and treats.

