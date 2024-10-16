LANCASTER – The season of pumpkin patches and Jack-o'-Lantern carving is among us. Here are places to pick pumpkins and enjoy other fall activities.

Hartland Farm

Hartland Farm is open on the weekends from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. in October. In addition to the pumpkin patch, they have chickens, rabbits and goats to pet as well as honeybees, a corn maze and a playground. They are located at 2899 Lifer Lane, Lancaster.

Neeley Farms

Neeley Farms is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday Through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 1281 Granville Pike, Lancaster.

Hidden View Farmstead

Hidden View Farmstead has a pumpkin patch that includes a corn maze, petting zoo, slides, and games 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Admission is $7 for everyone ages three and up at 7817 Bremen Road SE, Lancaster.

Sam's Pumpkin Patch

Sam's Pumpkin Patch is open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 455 Hill Road South, Pickerington.

Walker Farm

Walker Farm not only has pumpkins, miniature pumpkins and a corn maze but also free wagon rides on the weekends. They are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 28800 Chieftain Drive, Logan.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Where to pick pumpkins this fall near Lancaster