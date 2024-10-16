Open in App
    Lancaster Festival board hopes to have new musical director in late 2024/early 2025

    By Lancaster Eagle-Gazette,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SWzWe_0w8mirLZ00

    LANCASTER – The Lancaster Festival Board of Directors anticipates having a new music director named late this year or early next year.

    Longtime music director stepped down after this year's festival.

    After advertising the position through various orchestra trade platforms in March, applications were accepted through the end of April.

    The Lancaster Festival Board of Directors recently shared information about the search process for a new director to lead the orchestra, beginning with the 2025 festival.

    “The Board of Directors intentionally kept the process quiet through the season so that nothing would distract us from celebrating our Maestro, Gary Sheldon, during his final year with us,” said Jeff Spangler, Board President in a news release. “He will be missed, and he deserved our full attention and recognition this year.”

    Nearly 100 qualified applicants have submitted their names for the position.

    “We should be very proud of this interest as it speaks to the reputation and musicality of the Lancaster Festival!” said Deb Connell, Executive Director, Lancaster Festival in the release.

    A search committee has been formed with members of the Board of Directors, appropriate representation from the orchestra and resident experts. This committee developed a core list of attributes to guide the selection, and they are interviewing candidates at this time.  The process will include extensive research of candidates’ performances, background, experience and, most importantly, aligned vision for the future of the Lancaster Festival.

    “We are excited about the opportunity for our incredible orchestra to work with a new Director, and to see what inspiring and exciting new programming we can create together while remaining true to our roots of presenting incredible, enriching performances and artistic expression to our community,” said Connell.

    This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Lancaster Festival board hopes to have new musical director in late 2024/early 2025

