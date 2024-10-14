Unlocking the archive: Molly Pappas, the first woman joins the Lancaster Fire Department in 1989

It was October 1989, and the newest batch of Lancaster City firefighters were being sworn in.

But this swearing-in ceremony at the Lancaster Municipal Court was a little different than past ones because Molly Pappas was among those taking the oath to serve.

Pappas, 22 at the time, was one of 15 newly-appointed firefighters. The article in the Oct. 16, 1989, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette, stated that Pappas had always wanted to be a firefighter with the Lancaster Fire Department but thought because of the city's financial issues she wouldn't get the chance.

She said she felt some pressure because she was the first female to join the department. That and because of her father.

She is the daughter of Fire Prevention Bureau Inspector Rudy Touvell and had been around the department her whole life.

"They all know me as 'little Molly Touvell,'" she said in the article. "It seems like a natural choice for me."

