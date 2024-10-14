Open in App
    Where to donate for hurricane relief

    By Ava Agoranos, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UACzs_0w5vm77c00

    LANCASTER – With Florida being hit with two hurricanes in under two weeks, organizations have begun collecting donations for disaster relief.

    National organizations such as Salvation Army , Red Cross and United Way are accepting donations online to provide supplies and financial help for those affected by either Hurricane Helene or Hurricane Milton.

    On the Ohio.gov website, the Ohio Department of Commerce Director Sherry Maxfield urges Ohioans to be aware of fraudulent charities or donation links.

    “Unfortunately, scams and fraudulent activity often present a very real threat following natural disasters; the current situation involving Hurricane Helene is likely no exception,” Maxfield said. “Ohioans are generous individuals who want to make a difference, especially in times of crisis. That is why it is imperative that they take the necessary steps to protect themselves from scammers while also helping to ensure their money goes where they intend for it to go.”

    This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Where to donate for hurricane relief

