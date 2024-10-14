Glory Days: Liberty Union made program and MSL history in 1987

"Coach Johnson for President!"

That is what one Liberty Union football fan yelled out as the Lions dominated Belpre Golden Eagles 28-0 in the Division IV playoff game, which was the first-ever playoff win by the program in 1987.

Coach Johnson was Dan Johnson, head coach of the Liberty Lions at the time.

The Lions made school and Mid-State League history with an 11-0 record and the MSL's first playoff victory in four tries that night at Athens High School R. Basil Rutter Field on Nov. 13, 1987.

The official attendance for the game was 2,743.

"You know," Johnson said, in all sincerity in a Nov. 14, 1987, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette article, "There's no place neither myself nor my staff would rather be in this world right now than in Baltimore. The support has just been tremendous."

The write-up from the game stated, "And, to say things went almost perfectly for the Lions would be an understatement, considering one of Liberty's Union touchdown passes came on a deflection by the intended receiver and that Belpre seemed to commit a mistake at exactly the right time in favor of the Lions all night."

The Lions scored touchdowns on their first two drives putting the Golden Eagles in a hole they could not get out of all night.

The defense held the Golden Eagles to just five first downs and 65 yards of offense.

