Kinsler: The decluttering of the household will begin

It has finally occurred to M Kinsler, boy genius, that he has way too much Stuff and must divest. It will be difficult: for there is a lifetime of casually stored possessions here. I’m sufficiently advanced in years to abandon the idea of a Kinsler Museum of American Junk or, the neatest alternative, a comprehensive fire that leaves no residue.

Nope: the detritus of 20 years in electronics repair plus another 20 pursuing academic goals while attempting to reform primary-school science curricula will have to be unearthed, piece by piece, and each bit wept over prior to discarding it. There are dozens of clear and clever science/technology demonstrations, stacks of books and completed assignments, reams of tests and syllabi for the courses I taught.

And it should be clear that I won’t succeed, because every shred of paper has a personal story. Ergo, assistance is required, and Natalie can’t help. (If you’re married, you’ll understand why.)

So the obvious choice is Jessica, a lovely, bright young lady who helps us with cleaning and who can lift and move items seemingly fastened to the floor with anchor bolts. While I might weep over every shred of junk, Jessica will have it in the trash before the next teardrop falls.

The garage is the first goal, essentially because I want to purchase and install a vehicle lift in there. My elderly carcass can no longer work efficiently (or at all) on my back with six inches of clearance above my nose, and my beloved Geo Metro needs new brake and fuel lines, and both it and the Econoline must be sprayed with anti-rust paint underneath.The next candidate for rehabilitation is my half of our office, which contains one thousand pounds of books and papers and manuals for everything I’ve ever repaired. If I can clear enough space, I may resume some electronics repair work.

Natalie said she discussed the matter with Jessica, and Jessica’s response was, roughly, “Great day in the morning! I was waiting!”

So I guess she’ll do it.

Most of the discarded treasures will be remanded to our alley, where any with a reasonable metal content will be taken care of by our corps of amateur scavengers, bless them. I won’t comment on speculation that M Kinsler himself may find himself included in a later shipment.

Mark Kinsler lives, works, and sleeps with Natalie and a pair of disapproving alley cats in our little house on the prairie in Lancaster.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Kinsler: The decluttering of the household will begin