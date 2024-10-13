Remember When: Jones Doughnut Shop was selling 150 dozen a day

Doughnuts are a popular “fair food,” and were enjoyed by many visitors to the Fairfield County Fair last week. Doughnuts are also “Halloween treats” that will be enjoyed by many in the coming weeks. The Halloween photo shown here first caught this writer’s attention in the E-G on 21 October 1939 with the caption “Hallowe’en Goblins Are Coming Soon.” The text mentioned “Jones ‘Fresh Daily’ Doughnuts.” Having researched the histories of quite a few local bakeries in the past, I was surprised I had not come across this one before and was bewitched to learn more.

The owner of this bakery was James E. Jones. He was born in Steubenville in 1912 and came to Lancaster with his family. He was a student living with his parents Walter J. & Catherine Jones on Cedar Hill Road in 1928 and 1930 according to a City Directory. The 1932 and 1934 directories showed he was training to become a baker at the New System Bakery, 127 W. Main St.

James’ father Walter J. Jones bought the property at 417 N. Madison in 1935. An ad described it as “...large lot, fine location, and solid small house. This is a bargain.” By 1936 James and his parents had moved to 417 Madison, and the 1938 & 1940 directories listed under “Bakers – Retail,” James E. Jones, rear 417 Madison Avenue.

The earliest article found featuring the Jones Doughnut Shop (11 February 1939 E-G) was titled “Doughnut Dunking Now Has Popular Approval,” Believe it or not, dunking had become popular thanks to a 1933 short musical film titled “Dora’s Dunking Doughnuts,” starring Shirley Temple. Its popularity was good for the Jones Doughnut business, too.

This article went on to say that this shop: “...makes those tasty brown doughnuts which you can get in most grocery stores and restaurants in Lancaster,” and were being enjoyed “...as a table delicacy, a luncheon tidbit, a midnight snack, or best of all for breakfast.” Jones had the latest equipment for mixing and baking. Orders for private parties would be taken and delivered to your door. “Be Sure of the Best and ask for Jones’ Doughnuts.”

Jones reported (E-G 29 April 1939) Lancaster people were eating doughnuts from his shop at the rate of 150 dozen per day. “Glazed cake doughnuts rank first in the hearts of local residents, with cinnamon fries running a close second, then the raised and cake doughnuts.” The doughnuts were wrapped and sealed in transparent waxed paper.

“It is no longer a must to drive past the doughnut shop to make your selections, for by merely picking up the telephone, your order for these delicious doughnuts may be given,” announced Jones (E-G 2 Nov. 1940). He had recently installed a telephone so customers could call in their order and have it delivered.

Dec. 8, 1941 Congress declared war on Japan. When the E-G announced (30 March 1942) “Lancaster’s largest draft group to leave next week,” James Edward Jones, 417 Madison Avenue was on the list. He was inducted April 9, 1942. By Sept. 1942 James was at Camp Stoneman in Pittsburgh, CA, where he married Miss Vesta M. Senig from Lancaster on Sept. 26, 1942. March 25, 1943 the E-G announced Corporal James E. Jones had received an honorable discharge from the Army and he and his wife were moving from Lancaster to Newark where they would reside.

If it were not for a chance encounter with a cute Halloween photo from 1939, the six-year “hidden” history of the Jones Doughnut Shop, 417 N. Madison, might never have been retold.

Readers may contact Harvey at joycelancastereg@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Remember When: Jones Doughnut Shop was selling 150 dozen a day