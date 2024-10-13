Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

    Remember When: Jones Doughnut Shop was selling 150 dozen a day

    By Joyce Harvey,

    2 days ago

    Doughnuts are a popular “fair food,” and were enjoyed by many visitors to the Fairfield County Fair last week.  Doughnuts are also “Halloween treats” that will be enjoyed by many in the coming weeks. The Halloween photo shown here first caught this writer’s attention in the    E-G on 21 October 1939 with the caption “Hallowe’en Goblins Are Coming Soon.” The text mentioned “Jones ‘Fresh Daily’ Doughnuts.” Having researched the histories of quite a few local bakeries in the past, I was surprised I had not come across this one before and was bewitched to learn more.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WwFED_0w54OWuW00

    The owner of this bakery was James E. Jones. He was born in Steubenville in 1912 and came to Lancaster with his family. He was a student living with his parents Walter J. & Catherine Jones on Cedar Hill Road in 1928 and 1930 according to a City Directory. The 1932 and 1934 directories showed he was training to become a baker at the New System Bakery, 127 W. Main St.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1XwJ_0w54OWuW00

    James’ father Walter J. Jones bought the property at 417 N. Madison in 1935. An ad described it as “...large lot, fine location, and solid small house. This is a bargain.”  By 1936 James and his parents had moved to 417 Madison, and the 1938 & 1940 directories listed under “Bakers – Retail,” James E. Jones, rear 417 Madison Avenue.

    The earliest article found featuring the Jones Doughnut Shop (11 February 1939 E-G) was titled “Doughnut Dunking Now Has Popular Approval,” Believe it or not, dunking had become popular thanks to a 1933 short musical film titled “Dora’s Dunking Doughnuts,” starring Shirley Temple. Its popularity was good for the Jones Doughnut business, too.

    This article went on to say that this shop: “...makes those tasty brown doughnuts which you can get in most grocery stores and restaurants in Lancaster,” and were being enjoyed “...as a table delicacy, a luncheon tidbit, a midnight snack, or best of all for breakfast.” Jones had the latest equipment for mixing and baking. Orders for private parties would be taken and delivered to your door. “Be Sure of the Best and ask for Jones’ Doughnuts.”

    Jones reported (E-G 29 April 1939) Lancaster people were eating doughnuts from his shop at the rate of 150 dozen per day. “Glazed cake doughnuts rank first in the hearts of local residents, with cinnamon fries running a close second, then the raised and cake doughnuts.” The doughnuts were wrapped and sealed in transparent waxed paper.

    “It is no longer a must to drive past the doughnut shop to make your selections, for by merely picking up the telephone, your order for these delicious doughnuts  may be given,” announced Jones (E-G 2 Nov. 1940). He had recently installed a telephone so customers could call in their order and have it delivered.

    Dec. 8, 1941 Congress declared war on Japan. When the E-G announced (30 March 1942) “Lancaster’s largest draft group to leave next week,” James Edward Jones, 417 Madison Avenue was on the list. He was inducted April 9, 1942. By Sept. 1942 James was at Camp Stoneman in Pittsburgh, CA, where he married Miss Vesta M. Senig from Lancaster on Sept. 26, 1942. March 25, 1943 the E-G announced Corporal James E. Jones had received an honorable discharge from the Army and he and his wife were moving from Lancaster to Newark where they would reside.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1BlD_0w54OWuW00

    If it were not for a chance encounter with a cute Halloween photo from 1939, the six-year “hidden” history of the Jones Doughnut Shop, 417 N. Madison, might never have been retold.

    Readers may contact Harvey at joycelancastereg@gmail.com

    This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Remember When: Jones Doughnut Shop was selling 150 dozen a day

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    'Some People Never Learn': Polk County Man Out on Bond Caught Again for Same Crime
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    Manatees Left Stranded by Hurricane Helene
    Uncovering Florida13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    $59K Lottery Wins in Florida! Tickets Sold in Broward and a Local Publix
    Akeena2 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Star Sherman Hemsley: 12 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen6 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady12 hours ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel7 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    In Memory of Sal Mineo: 48 Years After He Was Murdered
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato29 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    5 Subtle Signs Your Cat Loves You More Than You Think
    Vision Pet Care14 days ago
    This Tiny Chihuahua Is Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Aristes man hit, injured by loose, large rock along highway
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King17 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy