Millersport news: Meet the Candidates Night to be held in Walnut Township on Oct. 22

The Fairfield Beach Property Owners Association is sponsoring Meet the Candidates Night. Candidates on our local ballot have been invited to be there at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Walnut Township Schools auditorium, 11850 Lancaster Street in Millersport. This will give voters a chance to put a face to the candidates and address issues with them that matter to the voters. Hopefully voters will take advantage of this opportunity and find it useful.

Food truck

The Millersport Lions Club will welcome the food truck Taco Cartel to the club parking lot from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10. All are encouraged to come out and support the Lions Club.

Leaf pickup

Leaf pick-up started in the Village of Millersport on Monday. Leaves will be picked up on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Flu shots

Flu Shots will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21 at the Village Office Building, 2245 Refugee Street in Millersport. Please bring your insurance card.

Senior citizens

The Millersport Senior Citizens met at noon Friday, Oct. 4 at the Millersport Lions Clubhouse. President Richard Neff welcomed the 21 members present and Nancy Davis offered prayer before the potluck lunch. The club provided ham loaf for the main entrée prepared by Kitchen Committee member Rosie Brookover.

President Neff conducted the business meeting. Those remembered with October birthdays were Marty Holtz, Kris Keller, Nancy Davis, and John Lutz. Plans were made for November meetings. Members were reminded that the food truck Taco Cartel would be at the Lions Club parking lot on Thursday, Oct. 10. They were also reminded of the AmVets free lunch on Oct. 14. Everyone was awarded a door prize. The meeting was adjourned for cards and Bingo.The next meeting will be a potluck lunch held at noon Friday, Oct. 18 at the Lions Clubhouse. Anyone who is 55 years of age and older is encouraged to join for fellowship, fun and lots of good food.

Walnut Township Trustees

The Walnut Township Trustees met at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1 in the township office, 11420 Millersport Road. The fiscal report was given by Fiscal Officer Amy Amspaugh. The trustees authorized putting “stop payments” on three checks and to invest money in STAR OHIO.

During time for comments from the floor, Daria Arbogast reported on activities of the Fairfield Beach Property Owners Association and electrical work needed on the township park building.

Walnut Township Fire Department Chief Bob Price reported on the number of runs for September, staffing issues, EMS billing, equipment, inspections and pre-plans, hydrant flushing, grants, and AED placements and needs. Zoning Inspector Mike Berry reported on permits issued, variances, violations, and short-term rentals.

Parks Supervisor/Roads Supervisor Nathan Wagner reported on removal of Port-A-Johns at the Fairfield Beach park after Trick-or-Trunk on Oct. 19, and needed approval for removal of a dead tree at Huffman Park. He also reported on paving projects, salt contracts, use of right-of-ways and need for electronic locks. Township Administrator Tammy Oliver reported on her and Fiscal Officer Amspaugh attending a conference and the audit being finished this month.

The following items of old business were discussed: Fairfield Beach signs, Dennison properties clean-up, Tornado Shelter, Salt Storage Facility, grants, and need for a recap meeting on the Lakeside Project.

The trustees gratefully accepted donations to the Walnut Township Fire Department from Sinclair Media II of a 2008 Freightliner and a 2008 Dodge, a donation of $3,000 from Millersport Lions, and a donation from Millersport Chapter 301 OES to honor 9/11 of $35.00.

In other items of new business the trustees approved sending non-compliance of properties to the Lancaster City Law Director’s office for review, renewal of the OTA Education Subscription for 2025, and discussion on contracting with SILCO Fire and Security for fire alarm and security systems. Daria Arbogast was approved to the Zoning Commission replacing Jim Upp. Discussion was held and approval was given on the purchase of a Ladder Truck for the Fire Department. Approval was given for a correction of Trustee and Fiscal Officer Salary based on Legislature’s Schedule as recommended by the auditors. Discussion was held on boat dock repairs.

The trustees voted to enter into executive session to discuss personnel issues and to discuss economic development.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Millersport news: Meet the Candidates Night to be held in Walnut Township on Oct. 22