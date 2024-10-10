Open in App
    Canal Winchester news: Applications being accepted for grant program funded by bed tax

    By Anne Darling Cyphert,

    2 days ago

    The City of Canal Winchester is now accepting applications for the 2025 Transient Occupancy Tax (Bed Tax) Grant Program. The grant program is open to non-profits or private organizations located within the City of Canal Winchester to help fund projects that will enhance Canal Winchester for residents and/or visitors to the community. Grants are funded with the hotel/motel tax revenue collected by the City of Canal Winchester.

    Canal Winchester has levied a 6% Transient Occupancy Tax (Bed Tax) that is imposed when lodging is furnished to transient guests by a hotel, motel or similar business. One half (3%) of this tax is contributed to Destination: Canal Winchester, the designated visitors and convention bureau for Canal Winchester.

    The second half of the tax has been designated by City Council to fund the annual Bed Tax Grant Program.

    Grant applications will be competitively reviewed and awards will be made to those projects meeting all requirements and the intent of the program. Grant applications are currently available on the city’s website.

    Completed applications must be submitted by mail or email to the attention of the Finance Director no later than November 30, 2024. City Council will make award determinations in December. Award checks will be drawn in early 2025 and all awards must be used within the 2025 calendar year.

    Questions regarding the grant program or application process should be directed to Amanda Jackson, Finance Director, City of Canal Winchester at 614-837-6937 or ajackson@canalwinchesterohio.gov.

    Running Scared

    There are still some spots open for the Running Scared 5K event this month. Canal Winchester Chamber will sponsor the Oct. 26 event for its annual Running Scared 5K, presented by Nationwide Children's Hospital.

    All registrants will receive a race bib, a medal, and a 2024 race shirt (while supplies last). This year’s in-person event is on Oct. 26 at Canal Winchester High School.

    Alongside the 5K, there will be a Community Health Fair, presented by Diley Ridge Medical Center! Health care professionals from the community will be on-site to promote healthy living and offer general wellness assessments.

    The Health Fair is free and open to the public

    Family Game Night

    Destination Canal Winchester announced Family Game Night will be held Friday, Oct. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Community Center, 45 E. Waterloo Street. This is a free event. Participants are encouraged to bring their own game or choose from one of the many available at the center. Dinner, snacks, and beverages will be provided.For more information, call the Community Center at 614-837-8276.

    Community Care Day

    Canal Winchester’s Fall Community Care Day will be held Oct. 26. Senior Citizens in the Canal Winchester School District who are in need of outside help such as raking, picking up sticks, etc, may contact CW Human Services at 614-834-4700 to sign up. The sign-up deadline is Oct. 15.

    Community meal

    Lithopolis United Methodist Church will hold a community meal at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 for Community Dinner in the Multi-Ministry Center. The church is located at 80 Market Street The menu consists of bratwurst, pulled pork sandwiches, sauerkraut, German potato salad, German chocolate cake, pumpkin spice cake, & fruit.

    News items

    Please submit news items for this column at least 10 days in advance to Anne Darling Cyphert at adarlingnews@gmail.com.

    This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Canal Winchester news: Applications being accepted for grant program funded by bed tax

