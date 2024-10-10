Football Notebook: Area teams battle to put themselves in position for playoff berths

LANCASTER – As we head toward the back end of the regular season of high school football, teams will continue to fight for playoff berths.

If the playoffs started today, six area teams—Bloom-Carroll, Amanda-Clearcreek, Lancaster, Fairfield Union, Fairfield Christian Academy, and Fisher Catholic—would all be in, even though only the Bulldogs and Aces have winning records. The top 16 in each region qualify for the playoffs.

A week ago, Bloom-Carroll and Amanda-Clearcreek picked up big wins to further strengthen themselves at hosting first-round playoff games. B-C cruised to a 41-14 Mid-State League-Buckeye Division win over Logan Elm, and A-C went on the road to pick up a 24-6 nonconference win over Lucas.

The Bulldogs have another tough game on Friday when they travel to Hartley, and the Aces will host Logan Elm.

Lancaster snapped a three-game losing streak with its hard-fought 20-6 win over Logan. The Golden Gales will look to make it two in a row when they host Reynoldsburg at Fulton Field. Both teams are 3-4 overall.

Prime-Time Players

Jackson Reynolds, Lancaster: The sophomore linebacker finished with a team-high 21 tackles, including five for loss, in the Golden Gales’ 20-6 win over Logan.

Hunter Clark, Fairfield Union: The senior quarterback accounted for four touchdowns in helping lead the Falcons to a 49-21 win over Liberty Union. Clark rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and completed three passes, with two of those going for touchdowns of 23 and 11 yards. He also had a team-high 12 tackles on defense.

Owen Ruff, Fairfield Union: The senior running back rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries and kicked seven extra points in a 49-21 win over Liberty Union.

Ethan Thanthanavong, Bloom-Carroll: The senior quarterback accounted for four touchdowns in a 41-14 win over Logan Elm. He completed 8 of 12 passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 67 yards and two more touchdowns.

Jahmeir Gordon, Lancaster: The sophomore running back rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries in a 20-6 win over Logan.

Standings

Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division

Pickerington Central, 5-2, 4-0

Teays Valley, 5-2, 3-1

Groveport, 5-2, 3-1

Canal Winchester, 5-2, 3-1

Newark, 4-3, 1-3

Lancaster, 3-4, 1-3

Reynoldsburg 2-5, 1-3

Logan, 1-6, 0-4

Mid-State League-Buckeye Division

Bloom-Carroll, 6-1, 4-0

Logan Elm, 5-2, 3-1

Hamilton Township, 4-3, 2-1

Fairfield Union, 3-4, 2-2

Amanda-Clearcreek, 4-3, 1-2

Circleville, 3-4, 0-3

Liberty Union, 2-5, 0-3

Mid-State League-Cardinal Division

Grove City Christian, 6-1, 4-0

Miller, 5-2, 3-1

Berne Union, 2-5, 2-1

Zanesville Rosecrans 4-3, 2-2

Fairfield Christian Academy, 2-5, 1-3

Fisher Catholic, 2-5, 0-3

Millersport, 2-5, 0-3

This Week’s Games

Friday: Week 8

Reynoldsburg (3-4) at Lancaster (3-4)

Bloom-Carroll (6-1) at Hartley (3-4)

Logan Elm (5-2) at Amanda-Clearcreek (4-3)

Fairfield Union (3-4) at Circleville (3-4)

Liberty Union (2-5) at Hamilton Township (4-3)

Berne Union (2-5) at Grove City Christian (6-1)

Fisher Catholic (2-5 at Millersport (2-5)

Fairfield Christian Academy (2-5) at Miller (5-2

Last Week’s Results

Lancaster 20, Logan 6: Bloom-Carroll 41, Logan Elm 14; Amanda-Clearcreek 24, Lucas 6; Fairfield Union 49, Liberty Union 21; Martins Ferry 50, Berne Union 7; Miller 44, Fisher Catholic 18; Zanesville Rosecrans 17, Fairfield Christian Academy 7; Grove City Christian 48, Millersport 0.

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter @twil2323.

