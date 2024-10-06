Open in App
    Kinsler: I do worry about the polar bear and the penguins, however

    By Mark Kinsler,

    2 days ago

    The weather has not been so swell just lately. The late David M. Kinsler once opined that the weather, good or bad, used to be a safe topic of conversation, but no longer. We are expected to feel guilty, for all of us have helped pollute the atmosphere with methane, carbon dioxide, and our disgusting exhalations.

    I don’t entirely agree with all of the theories regarding global warming. While it’s clear that the climate seems to be warming, the causes and possible cures aren’t completely consistent. There was a lot of carbon dioxide in our air back in the Carboniferous Era, when vegetation ran riot over the land, and it wouldn’t stop raining and giant ferns blanketed Memorial Drive. And there seems to be an increasing amount of CO2 once again.

    This increase in CO2 may raise temperatures, but we don’t know why it increased one zillion years ago, and I’m not sure we know why it’s increasing now. We burned a great deal of coal and wood after 1600 or so, having cut most of our North American forests for charcoal to make steel and then turned to coal for most of our energy needs, yet CO2 levels didn’t increase drastically before 1940. In short, I do not think our current efforts at reversing global warming will be at all effective, nor do I believe that other solutions exist.

    Nonetheless, our temperatures are increasing. We have a fig tree that doesn’t like chilly climates, but this year it’s producing figs (yum) like it’s back in Napoli. Ski emporiums are not doing so well, and the snow blower I bought gathers dust in the garage. Power companies are worried about an increase in air-conditioning load in insanely hot summers.

    Therefore, we don’t run our electric dryer in the daytime and there’s a gas-fired water heater lurking in the basement. We recycle paper and plastics, though the ecological benefits have become increasingly questionable.

    I’m afraid that current efforts to control CO2 and thus lower the temperature can be classified as weather control, which we’ve been attempting for at least a century with no perceivable success. It always turns out that our atmosphere is bigger and more complicated than we think.

    What will probably happen is what has always happened: that we humans will adapt. We made it through something like five Ice Ages and, because we are clever, we will make it through this.

    Our polar regions will become somewhat less polar, and trees will grow where they haven’t grown for centuries. The Northwest Passage will be cleared of ice. Presumably sea level will increase by several feet, necessitating the permanent evacuation of some islands and coastal areas. And some rivers will dry up while others thrive. None of this is the end of the world as we know it; our World Wars have done worse.

    I sympathize with the motives of those who are trying to find solutions and, like most engineers, I believe that our industries should clean up after themselves.

    I should mention that Natalie is not in agreement with much of this and advocates continued striving to reduce atmospheric CO2. And for this and many other reasons I shall continue to love and honor her.

    Mark Kinsler lives in Lancaster with the two elderly cats and Natalie, who will probably bop him one when she reads this.

    This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Kinsler: I do worry about the polar bear and the penguins, however

