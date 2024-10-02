Open in App
    Cirba Solutions receives $75 million from DOE for expansion project, job growth

    By Jeff Barron, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    LANCASTER − The U.S. Department of Energy recently awarded Cirba Solutions a grant of about $75 million to expand and upgrade the company's lithium-ion recycling operations at the East Side Industrial Park.

    The expansion is expected to create up to 150 jobs.

    The money comes from the energy department's battery materials processing and battery manufacturing/recycling program.

    Cirba Solutions extracts materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt from batteries and recycles the materials for new batteries.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYQCF_0vrGDAXM00

    With the expansion, Cirba will collect, disassemble and upgrade the critical materials from tens of thousands of lithium-ion batteries to produce new batteries. The company wants to produce enough batteries for more than 200,000 electric vehicles annually.

    “This project advances the growth trajectory Cirba Solutions is on, working to expand lithium-ion recycling capacity in order to achieve a closed-loop domestic supply chain,” Cirba CEO/President David Klanecky said in a statement. “The funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides us with a vital opportunity to increase capacity through the sourcing and processing of these critical materials in a responsible and sustainable way.

    "It will help strengthen our nation’s supply chains, accelerate accessibility to critical battery-grade metals for new battery production and help to establish our country as a true competitor in the global battery industry, all while enhancing energy independence and national security.”

    Last year the company announced plans for a $250 million expansion. That new building is expected to open in the first quarter of 2025 adjacent to its existing building at 295 Quarry Road SE.

    jbarron@gannett.com

    740-681-4340

    Twitter/X: @JeffDBarron

    This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Cirba Solutions receives $75 million from DOE for expansion project, job growth

