Vote on the Eagle-Gazette Female Athlete of the Week

Sienna Westbrooks, Lancaster soccer: She scored three goals and had two assists in a 7-0 win over Reynoldsburg.

Madison Lacy, Bloom-Carroll volleyball: She had a combined 90 assists to help B-C volleyball to a pair of wins.

Marisa Heil, Lancaster cross country: She placed fourth at the Pickerington Invitational and lowered her school-record time to 17:45.

Vera Henderly, Fairfield Union cross country: She placed fourth overall out of 220 runners at the Pickerington Invitational.

Kylee Akers, Lancaster tennis: She finished 7-0 in singles to earn first team All-Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division honors.

