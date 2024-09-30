Open in App
    • Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

    Vote on the Eagle-Gazette Female Athlete of the Week

    By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbzlh_0vobwYid00

    LANCASTER — Several area female high school athletes had outstanding weeks, and it’s your chance to select the Eagle-Gazette Female Athlete of the Week.

    Eagle-Gazette readers can now vote online for who they think deserves to be the Athlete of the Week. The poll will run from 6 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Thursday.

    More: Can't tame the Tigers: Pickerington Central runs roughshod over struggling Lancaster

    More: Lancaster girls soccer runs unbeaten streak to 10 after road draw in OCC

    Sienna Westbrooks, Lancaster soccer: She scored three goals and had two assists in a 7-0 win over Reynoldsburg.

    Madison Lacy, Bloom-Carroll volleyball: She had a combined 90 assists to help B-C volleyball to a pair of wins.

    Marisa Heil, Lancaster cross country: She placed fourth at the Pickerington Invitational and lowered her school-record time to 17:45.

    Vera Henderly, Fairfield Union cross country: She placed fourth overall out of 220 runners at the Pickerington Invitational.

    Kylee Akers, Lancaster tennis: She finished 7-0 in singles to earn first team All-Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division honors.

    This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Vote on the Eagle-Gazette Female Athlete of the Week

