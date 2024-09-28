Open in App
    FMC column: Fall events include Cancer Care Run, Strike Out Breast Cancer

    By Michelle George,

    2 days ago

    The temperature is dropping, the leaves are changing, and Fairfield Medical Center is gearing up for its fall event season. Whether you’re looking for a job, looking to give back to patients in our community or just looking for some fall décor, we’ve got you covered. Below is a line-up of what we have in store for you this season:

    Walk in Wednesday at the Fair – Become an FMC Volunteer!

    Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.FMC booth located in the Art Hall at the Fairfield County FairgroundsHave you thought about volunteering at Fairfield Medical Center? Stop by our booth at the Fairfield County Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 9 to chat with volunteer coordinator Heidi Reed and fill out an application. FMC has a wide variety of volunteer opportunities to choose from and Heidi will work with your skill set and schedule to help you find a position where you can truly make a difference in as little as four hours a week. Learn more by calling 740-687-8109 or visiting https://www.fmchealth.org/careers/faq/volunteers/

    TWIG 1 Cancer Care Run

    Oct. 12, 9 a.m. Registration is from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m.Martens Park, 710 Lincoln Ave., Lancaster$30 a person through race day. Kids 10 and under run/walk freeRegister at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Lancaster/CancerCareRunLast year, a record number of walkers and runners – 230 to be exact – participated in this annual event, collectively raising $14,000 to help local cancer patients who are receiving treatment at FMC. The Cancer Care Run includes a 5K and an untimed 2-mile walk, which means anyone can participate (including kids!). Can’t make it on race day? You can still help support this important cause. Virtual 5K and 2-mile walk options are available, or you can purchase a memorial sign for $25 that will be displayed at the starting line.

    Strike Out Breast Cancer

    Oct. 20. Squad times are 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.Tiki Bowling Lanes, 1521 Tiki Lane, LancasterCost: $15 a personRegister at https://seohusbc.com/ and click on “Events”This year marks the 20th anniversary of Strike Out Breast Cancer, a bowling event for participants of all skill levels that helps patients who are fighting breast cancer. Organized by the Southeastern Ohio USBC, Strike Out Breast Cancer donates the majority of its proceeds to the FMC Foundation’s Cancer Care Fund, which supports patients receiving cancer treatment at FMC. This year, you can help them achieve their goal of $20,000 by bowling in the event, collecting pledges and/or donating an item for the raffle. Each participant bowls two games individually but can play alongside their family and friends (just let them know when you register if you are coming with a group!).

    Walk-in Wednesday – Fall Into a New Career

    Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.FMC Main CampusIf you’re ready to turn over a new leaf and embrace a career change, we invite you to come in and interview with one of our recruiters on Oct. 23 during our Walk-in Wednesday Hiring Event. No registration is required – just bring multiple copies of your resume and stop by our Human Resources office. We are hiring for both clinical and non-clinical positions – and you might just be the person we’re looking for! To check out our current job postings, visit fmchealth.org/careers.

    FMC Employee Handmade Market

    Nov. 8, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.FMC Main Campus, Assembly RoomsGet your home ready for the upcoming holiday season by purchasing one-of-a-kind décor from our Employee Handmade Market. Snack on donuts as you browse more than 25 vendor booths featuring items handcrafted by our very own FMC staff and volunteers.

    Turkey Day 5K

    Nov. 28, 8:30 a.m. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.Forest Rose School, 739 College Ave., LancasterAges 14 & Over (5K Timed) – $30 per personAges 13 & Under (5K Timed) – $20 per childAges 13 & Under (Not Timed) – Free (no shirt or race bib)**Registration fees increase $5 on Nov. 10 through race dayRegister at https://www.fmchealth.org/foundation/fundraising-events/turkey-day-5k/What goes great with turkey, mashed potatoes and apple pie? The feeling of accomplishment you get from participating in the Turkey Day 5K! Join us on Thanksgiving morning for a refreshing, pre-meal run to support cardiovascular services at FMC. Sign up before Nov. 10 to save $5 on your registration fee (early bird registrations also include a long-sleeve t-shirt!)

    This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: FMC column: Fall events include Cancer Care Run, Strike Out Breast Cancer

