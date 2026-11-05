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Lancaster County
Corrections Officer Honored With W.I.T. Award
3 days ago
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office has presented Corrections Officer Charles Brown with its W.I.T. (Whatever It Takes) Award for his dedication, hard work, and commitment to serving the Lancaster County Detention Center. The sheriff’s office also thanked all Detention Center staff for their daily role in keeping Lancaster County safe, noting that their work is often unseen but vital to community safety.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Lancaster County Sheriff's Office SC
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