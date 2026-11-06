🏛️ PA court upholds 15–35 year sentence in Lancaster carjacking

🏛️ PA Superior Court Upholds 15–35 Year Sentence in Lancaster Carjacking

This memo from the Superior Court of Pennsylvania explains why the court upheld the conviction and 15–35 year prison sentence of Sammie Edward Lane for a December 31, 2023 carjacking in Lancaster County.

The decision was filed on November 06, 2026, under docket 1516 MDA 2025. It affirms the sentence that the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas imposed on September 10, 2025 at docket CP-36-CR-0001289-2024.

What Happened in the Carjacking

According to the trial court’s summary:

On December 31, 2023 , victim Jamir Stone was driving with Lane and two others, Destiny Delgado‑Diaz and Alexander Delgado‑Diaz , as passengers.

, victim was driving with and two others, and , as passengers. They told Stone to park the car.

Alexander grabbed Stone around the neck.

grabbed Stone around the neck. Lane pointed a handgun at Stone’s head, took his keys and valuables, ordered him out of the car, and then drove away in Stone’s vehicle.

The Commonwealth filed a Criminal Complaint on January 18, 2024.

Charges and Jury Verdict

Lane was charged with several crimes, including:

Robbery of a Motor Vehicle

Robbery

Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Two counts of Theft

Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License

Strangulation

Simple Assault by Physical Menace

Unlawful Restraint

Related Conspiracy counts

After a jury trial, Lane was convicted of:

Robbery of a Motor Vehicle

Robbery

Theft by Unlawful Taking

Simple Assault

Unlawful Restraint

Criminal Conspiracy – Robbery

Criminal Conspiracy – Simple Assault

Possession of a Firearm Prohibited

The Sentence: 15–35 Years in Prison

The judge ordered a Pre‑Sentence Investigation (PSI) report and then imposed an aggregate sentence of 15 to 35 years’ incarceration:

7–20 years for Robbery of a Motor Vehicle

for 8–20 years for Robbery (concurrent)

for (concurrent) 8–20 years for Conspiracy to Robbery (concurrent)

for (concurrent) 7–15 years for Possession of a Firearm Prohibited ( consecutive )

for ( ) 1–2 years for Simple Assault (concurrent)

for (concurrent) 1–2 years for Conspiracy to Simple Assault (concurrent)

for (concurrent) 2–5 years for Unlawful Restraint (concurrent)

Because only the firearm‑possession sentence was consecutive, the total time came to 15–35 years.

Lane’s Post‑Sentence Motions and Appeal

Lane filed Post‑Sentence Motions on September 17, 2025, arguing:

The verdict was against the weight of the evidence. The aggregate sentence was excessive, and the judge did not properly weigh mitigating circumstances.

The trial court denied these motions on October 16, 2025.

Lane then filed a Notice of Appeal and a Pa.R.A.P. 1925(b) Statement of Errors on November 4, 2025. The Commonwealth responded on November 14, 2025.

On appeal, Lane raised three main issues:

The judge abused discretion by using consecutive sentences, making the sentence excessive. The judge did not properly consider mitigating factors. The judge abused discretion in denying his weight‑of‑the‑evidence claim.

How the Superior Court Reviewed the Sentence

The Superior Court explained that challenges to the discretionary aspects of sentencing are not automatic; the appellant must pass a four‑part test (from Commonwealth v. Corley):

Appeal filed on time

Issues preserved in a post‑sentence motion

Brief includes a special Rule 2119(f) statement

statement A “substantial question” is raised

The court found Lane met these steps and that claiming an excessive sentence and failure to consider mitigating factors can raise a substantial question (citing Commonwealth v. Perry).

The court then reviewed the law on sentencing discretion (including 42 Pa.C.S.A. §§ 9781(c), (d) and § 9721(b)). Key points:

Sentencing is mainly up to the trial judge .

. An appellate court can only disturb a sentence for a “manifest abuse of discretion.”

The judge must consider public protection, seriousness of the crime, impact on the victim and community, and the defendant’s rehabilitative needs.

When the judge has a PSI report, the law presumes the judge knew and weighed all relevant and mitigating information.

Why the Consecutive Sentence Was Upheld

The trial court had a PSI that detailed Lane’s prior record, including burglary, theft, and receiving stolen property. The PSI was discussed at length at sentencing.

The judge said there was an “undue risk” that if Lane received probation or partial confinement, he would commit more crimes, and that a lesser sentence would “depreciate the seriousness” of the crimes. The judge chose to make only the firearm‑possession sentence consecutive; all others were concurrent.

The total 15–35 year sentence was within the guideline ranges. The Superior Court agreed that, given Lane’s record and the PSI, the trial court acted within its discretion and properly considered mitigating factors. It found no abuse of discretion.

Weight‑of‑the‑Evidence Challenge

Lane also argued that the verdict was against the weight of the evidence because it relied on a cooperating codefendant’s testimony, which he called “inherently suspect.”

The Superior Court reviewed the law on weight‑of‑the‑evidence claims (citing cases like Widmer and Brown):

These motions are directed to the trial judge’s discretion .

. A new trial is only warranted if the verdict is so contrary to the evidence that it “shocks one’s sense of justice.”

The factfinder (here, the jury) decides what testimony to believe.

decides what testimony to believe. Appellate courts do not reweigh credibility.

The trial court had found that the jury had ample evidence to judge the witnesses’ credibility and that multiple witnesses indicated Lane was the perpetrator. It concluded the verdict did not shock the conscience.

The Superior Court said Lane was basically asking it to reassess credibility, which it cannot do. It found no abuse of discretion in denying a new trial.

Final Outcome

The Superior Court affirmed:

Lane’s convictions

His 15–35 year sentence

The denial of a new trial

The memorandum notes that judgment was entered by Prothonotary Benjamin D. Kohler on November 06, 2026.

For residents, the key takeaway is that the appellate court left the Lancaster County trial court’s handling of this serious carjacking case fully in place, including both the verdict and the length of the prison term.