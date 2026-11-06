🚨 Scam targeting families of Lancaster County inmates

🚨 Scam calls targeting families of Lancaster County inmates

Scammers are pretending to be Lancaster County Prison officials and calling family members of recently incarcerated inmates.

They falsely claim to be Prison Sergeants or supervisory staff and say they can get your loved one released from jail and put on a monitoring system if you pay them money.

This is a scam.

The Lancaster County Prison will never call an inmate’s family or attorney to request payments for bail or release.

If you receive a call like this:

Do not pay any money.

Contact your local police department right away to file a report.

Please share this with anyone who may have a loved one in Lancaster County Prison so they know what to watch for.