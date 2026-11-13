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📢 City seeks developers for 307-acre 112th & Adams site
📢 City seeks developers for new 112th & Adams neighborhood
The City of Lincoln is asking qualified development teams to submit proposals to plan and build a new mixed‑use neighborhood on about 307 acres of City‑owned land at 112th & Adams in northeast Lincoln.
The City wants this area to become a well‑designed subdivision with:
- Affordable housing options
- Residential and mixed‑use development
- High‑quality urban design
- A strong sense of place and long‑term value for Lincoln’s growth
This land was acquired by the City in 2024 through a land exchange with the State of Nebraska.
If you’re part of a development team, you can review the City’s Request for Proposals (RFP) and submit a plan for how you would develop the site.
More Info: Miscellaneous Projects – City of Lincoln, NE
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