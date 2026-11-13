📢 City seeks developers for new 112th & Adams neighborhood

The City of Lincoln is asking qualified development teams to submit proposals to plan and build a new mixed‑use neighborhood on about 307 acres of City‑owned land at 112th & Adams in northeast Lincoln.

The City wants this area to become a well‑designed subdivision with:

Affordable housing options

Residential and mixed‑use development

High‑quality urban design

A strong sense of place and long‑term value for Lincoln’s growth

This land was acquired by the City in 2024 through a land exchange with the State of Nebraska.

If you’re part of a development team, you can review the City’s Request for Proposals (RFP) and submit a plan for how you would develop the site.