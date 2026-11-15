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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Lancaster Right Now
Lancaster neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to moving supplies. If you’re setting up a place or getting ready to move, these could help you save some cash.
💥 FREE Futon Sofa Bed – Wood Frame, Cream Cushion!!
Item: Futon sofa bed
Condition: Used, as-is – cushion has dirt marks; some wear/damage on the frame underneath (check the close-up photos on the listing). Still described as sturdy and comfortable.
Details: Folds flat into a bed; solid wood frame with a thick cream cushion. Good for a guest room, garage, patio, or first apartment.
Location: W Ave L / 30th St W, Lancaster, CA
Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale
Free boxes
Item: Free moving boxes
Condition: Used moving boxes
Details: General moving boxes, no size list given. Good if you’re packing up soon and need some extra boxes.
Location: 30th West / Ave L–L4, Lancaster, CA
Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale
Moving Boxes
Item: Free moving boxes and paper wrappers
Condition: Used, from a recent move
Details: A lot of boxes, mix of small to large sizes, plus paper wrappers for packing. Poster can leave them by the curb if someone will pick them up. Great for a full move or big declutter.
Location: Monte Vista, Lancaster, CA (exact address shared by poster)
Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale
Free items in Lancaster tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.