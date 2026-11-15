Lancaster neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from furniture to moving supplies. If you’re setting up a place or getting ready to move, these could help you save some cash.

Item: Futon sofa bed

Condition: Used, as-is – cushion has dirt marks; some wear/damage on the frame underneath (check the close-up photos on the listing). Still described as sturdy and comfortable.

Details: Folds flat into a bed; solid wood frame with a thick cream cushion. Good for a guest room, garage, patio, or first apartment.

Location: W Ave L / 30th St W, Lancaster, CA

Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Free moving boxes

Condition: Used moving boxes

Details: General moving boxes, no size list given. Good if you’re packing up soon and need some extra boxes.

Location: 30th West / Ave L–L4, Lancaster, CA

Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Free moving boxes and paper wrappers

Condition: Used, from a recent move

Details: A lot of boxes, mix of small to large sizes, plus paper wrappers for packing. Poster can leave them by the curb if someone will pick them up. Great for a full move or big declutter.

Location: Monte Vista, Lancaster, CA (exact address shared by poster)

Source: Nextdoor – Free & For Sale

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Lancaster tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.