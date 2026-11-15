Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Lancaster, CA? These adoptable dogs are waiting at the Los Angeles County: Lancaster shelter and could be the perfect match for your family.

Breed: Australian Shepherd

Australian Shepherd Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white) Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster

Phone: (661) 940-4191

Berry is a young Australian Shepherd pup with a beautiful tricolor coat. As a baby, she’ll need training, patience, and lots of playtime. If you’re ready for an active, smart puppy, Berry may be a great fit.

👉 Meet Berry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd

Australian Shepherd Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white)

Tricolor (tan/brown, black, and white) Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster

Phone: (661) 940-4191

Cherry is another adorable Australian Shepherd baby with the same striking tricolor pattern. She’ll do best with a family ready for puppy energy, training, and daily exercise.

👉 Meet Cherry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster

Phone: (661) 940-4191

Faith is a young Chihuahua with a soft fawn coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy. If you’re looking for a smaller dog to share your home and your couch, Faith could be the one.

👉 Meet Faith and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster

Phone: (661) 940-4191

Hope is an adult Chihuahua with a rich chocolate-colored coat. As an adult, she may be a bit more settled than a puppy, and could be a nice match for someone wanting a smaller companion dog.

👉 Meet Hope and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund (mix)

Dachshund (mix) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster

Phone: (661) 940-4191

Amal is a baby Dachshund mix with a light, eye-catching coat. He’ll need guidance, socialization, and training as he grows, and will reward you with years of love.

👉 Meet Amal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Los Angeles County: Lancaster at (661) 940-4191 or visit their online listings to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.