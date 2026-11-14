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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Lancaster CA
Looking for a four‑legged friend in Lancaster, CA? These adoptable dogs at the Los Angeles County: Lancaster shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.
FLORENCE
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster
- Phone: (661) 940-4191
Florence is a petite young Chihuahua with a soft white coat. If you’re looking for a smaller dog to share your home and your couch, she could be a lovely match. Call the shelter to ask about her temperament, training, and whether she’s a good fit for your family.
👉 Meet FLORENCE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SANDFORD
- Breed: Belgian Malinois
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster
- Phone: (661) 940-4191
Sandford is a young Belgian Malinois, a smart and active working breed. His brown-and-black coat and alert look make him stand out. He’ll likely do best with someone ready for exercise, training, and mental games—ask the shelter for details.
👉 Meet SANDFORD and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CANELO
- Breed: Rhodesian Ridgeback
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster
- Phone: (661) 940-4191
Canelo is an adult Rhodesian Ridgeback with a rich red-golden coat. This is a strong, athletic breed, so he may enjoy walks, hikes, and an active home. Call the shelter to learn more about his energy level and any training he has.
👉 Meet CANELO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ALISTAIR
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster
- Phone: (661) 940-4191
Alistair is a pit bull puppy with classic black-and-white markings. As a baby, he’ll need guidance, patience, and training to grow into a well-mannered adult dog. Ask the shelter about his personality and any littermates.
👉 Meet ALISTAIR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ADELAIDE
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster
- Phone: (661) 940-4191
Adelaide is a female pit bull puppy with a black-and-white coat. She’s at the perfect age to start learning house rules and basic commands. Reach out to the shelter to see if she might be a match for your home and lifestyle.
👉 Meet ADELAIDE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
HENRIETTA
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster
- Phone: (661) 940-4191
Henrietta is another sweet pit bull puppy, also black with white. Like her siblings, she’ll benefit from early socialization and positive training. Call the shelter to ask about meeting her and what she needs in a home.
👉 Meet HENRIETTA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CORDELIA
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster
- Phone: (661) 940-4191
Cordelia is a black-and-white pit bull puppy looking for a family to grow up with. Puppies like her need time, structure, and lots of love. The shelter can share more about her behavior and any adoption requirements.
👉 Meet CORDELIA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MILLICENT
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster
- Phone: (661) 940-4191
Millicent is a female pit bull puppy with striking black-and-white coloring. She’s ready for someone who can commit to puppy training and regular vet care. Contact the shelter to learn more about her.
👉 Meet MILLICENT and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ROSALIND
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster
- Phone: (661) 940-4191
Rosalind is an adult pit bull with a beautiful gray-and-white coat. Adult dogs often settle into home life more quickly than puppies. Call the shelter to ask about her personality, energy level, and any known history.
👉 Meet ROSALIND and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ELSIE
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier Mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with White
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster
- Phone: (661) 940-4191
Elsie is a young pit bull mix with black-and-white markings. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy. Reach out to the shelter to see if she might be a good fit for your home and activity level.
👉 Meet ELSIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LUCILLE
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster
- Phone: (661) 940-4191
Lucille is an adult pit bull with a rich brown-and-black coat. Adult dogs like her can be wonderful companions for people who want a more settled dog. Call the shelter to ask about her behavior with other dogs, kids, or cats.
👉 Meet LUCILLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FRIEDRICH
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog Mix
- Age: Baby (Puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black
- Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster
- Phone: (661) 940-4191
Friedrich is a German Shepherd mix puppy with a tan-and-black coat. Shepherd mixes are often bright and eager to learn. Ask the shelter about his current size, expected adult size, and what kind of home they recommend for him.
👉 Meet FRIEDRICH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Los Angeles County: Lancaster at (661) 940-4191 to confirm availability and visiting hours, then head over to meet your possible new best friend.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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