Looking for a four‑legged friend in Lancaster, CA? These adoptable dogs at the Los Angeles County: Lancaster shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a safe, loving home.

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster

Phone: (661) 940-4191

Florence is a petite young Chihuahua with a soft white coat. If you’re looking for a smaller dog to share your home and your couch, she could be a lovely match. Call the shelter to ask about her temperament, training, and whether she’s a good fit for your family.

👉 Meet FLORENCE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois

Belgian Malinois Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster

Phone: (661) 940-4191

Sandford is a young Belgian Malinois, a smart and active working breed. His brown-and-black coat and alert look make him stand out. He’ll likely do best with someone ready for exercise, training, and mental games—ask the shelter for details.

👉 Meet SANDFORD and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Rhodesian Ridgeback

Rhodesian Ridgeback Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster

Phone: (661) 940-4191

Canelo is an adult Rhodesian Ridgeback with a rich red-golden coat. This is a strong, athletic breed, so he may enjoy walks, hikes, and an active home. Call the shelter to learn more about his energy level and any training he has.

👉 Meet CANELO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster

Phone: (661) 940-4191

Alistair is a pit bull puppy with classic black-and-white markings. As a baby, he’ll need guidance, patience, and training to grow into a well-mannered adult dog. Ask the shelter about his personality and any littermates.

👉 Meet ALISTAIR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster

Phone: (661) 940-4191

Adelaide is a female pit bull puppy with a black-and-white coat. She’s at the perfect age to start learning house rules and basic commands. Reach out to the shelter to see if she might be a match for your home and lifestyle.

👉 Meet ADELAIDE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster

Phone: (661) 940-4191

Henrietta is another sweet pit bull puppy, also black with white. Like her siblings, she’ll benefit from early socialization and positive training. Call the shelter to ask about meeting her and what she needs in a home.

👉 Meet HENRIETTA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster

Phone: (661) 940-4191

Cordelia is a black-and-white pit bull puppy looking for a family to grow up with. Puppies like her need time, structure, and lots of love. The shelter can share more about her behavior and any adoption requirements.

👉 Meet CORDELIA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster

Phone: (661) 940-4191

Millicent is a female pit bull puppy with striking black-and-white coloring. She’s ready for someone who can commit to puppy training and regular vet care. Contact the shelter to learn more about her.

👉 Meet MILLICENT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster

Phone: (661) 940-4191

Rosalind is an adult pit bull with a beautiful gray-and-white coat. Adult dogs often settle into home life more quickly than puppies. Call the shelter to ask about her personality, energy level, and any known history.

👉 Meet ROSALIND and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster

Phone: (661) 940-4191

Elsie is a young pit bull mix with black-and-white markings. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has plenty of youthful energy. Reach out to the shelter to see if she might be a good fit for your home and activity level.

👉 Meet ELSIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with Black

Brown/Chocolate with Black Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster

Phone: (661) 940-4191

Lucille is an adult pit bull with a rich brown-and-black coat. Adult dogs like her can be wonderful companions for people who want a more settled dog. Call the shelter to ask about her behavior with other dogs, kids, or cats.

👉 Meet LUCILLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog Mix

German Shepherd Dog Mix Age: Baby (Puppy)

Baby (Puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Shelter: Los Angeles County: Lancaster

Phone: (661) 940-4191

Friedrich is a German Shepherd mix puppy with a tan-and-black coat. Shepherd mixes are often bright and eager to learn. Ask the shelter about his current size, expected adult size, and what kind of home they recommend for him.

👉 Meet FRIEDRICH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Los Angeles County: Lancaster at (661) 940-4191 to confirm availability and visiting hours, then head over to meet your possible new best friend.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.