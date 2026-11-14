Lancaster’s restaurant scene is busy right now, and a lot of places are hiring. If you like fast‑paced work, flexible hours, and free or discounted food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Lancaster, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.50 – $29.50 per hour

Lead a single Panda Express location, help hire and train the team, and keep the store running smoothly. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals, medical/dental/vision for full-time, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong growth paths into higher management.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Lancaster, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.40 – $19.50 per hour

Cook made‑from‑scratch steaks and sides in a busy kitchen with a tight team. Weekly pay, flexible schedules, and training that can help you move up.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Lancaster, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.40 – $30.50 per hour

Serve guests, keep the energy high, and bring in solid hourly pay plus tips. Weekly pay, flexible shifts, and lots of chances to grow if you want a longer‑term restaurant career.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Lancaster, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.40 – $18.50 per hour

Handle takeout orders, phone calls, and online/app orders while keeping everything organized and accurate. Good fit if you like guest contact but prefer carry‑out over full table service.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Lancaster, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.40 – $19.50 per hour

Bake their famous fresh bread and other items while following food safety rules. Weekly pay, flexible hours, and a fun, team‑style kitchen.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Lancaster, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.40 – $18.50 per hour

Be the first smile guests see, manage the wait list, and keep the front door flowing. Great entry role if you’re friendly, organized, and want restaurant experience.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Lancaster, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.40 – $18.50 per hour

Keep the kitchen running by handling dishes, trash, and sanitation. Solid choice if you want steady hours, weekly pay, and a way to get your foot in the door.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—many restaurants are flexible and love to train people who show up and work hard.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.