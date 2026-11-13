Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff's Station raised $2,000 of their own money to support cancer treatment at City of Hope Antelope Valley, donating in honor of late LASD Detective Mitch Speed. The donation was coordinated with Vickie Speed, founder of Blue Cancer Connect, a group that helps law enforcement families facing job-related cancer, and was presented by Captain Fender and station staff to Dr. Amartej Merla and the City of Hope team in the Antelope Valley.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lancaster Sheriff's Station