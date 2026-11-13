The Lancaster Pet & Reptile Expo will be held at the AV Fair & Event Center, 2551 West Avenue H, Lancaster on November 14–15, 2026 with live animal shows, pet adoptions, and reptile displays. One ticket gives access to two buildings, featuring reptiles (snakes, lizards, tortoises, frogs, tarantulas, supplies, and terrarium workshops) and a pet area with cats, dogs, birds, small animals, food, toys, and accessories. Hours are Saturday, November 14, 2026, 10 AM–5 PM and Sunday, November 15, 2026, 10 AM–4 PM, and kids 3 years and younger are free, with discounted family packs and two-day passes available online.

This content is adapted from materials provided by AV Fair & Event Center