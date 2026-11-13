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Lancaster
💰 Free Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Lancaster Nov. 14
9 days ago
💰 Free Thanksgiving turkey drive-through in Lancaster
The City of Lancaster is hosting its 5th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at the Lancaster Community Center, 44611 Yucca Ave.
- Time: Drive-through turkey pickup starts at 10 a.m. and runs while supplies last
- Cost: Free
- Who can get one: Open to everyone, no eligibility or registration required
- Limit: One turkey per household, first-come, first-served
- Format: Drive-through only – no walk-ups allowed, so plan to come by car
Volunteers will be serving from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until all turkeys are gone.
For full event details or to register as a volunteer, visit www.cityoflancasterca.gov/turkey.
If a holiday turkey would help your family this year, or you’d like to lend a hand, this is a simple way to take part in the season of giving.
More Info: City of Lancaster Hosts 5th Annual Thanksgiving Tu...
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