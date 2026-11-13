💰 Free Thanksgiving turkey drive-through in Lancaster

The City of Lancaster is hosting its 5th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at the Lancaster Community Center, 44611 Yucca Ave.

Time: Drive-through turkey pickup starts at 10 a.m. and runs while supplies last

Drive-through turkey pickup starts at and runs Cost: Free

Free Who can get one: Open to everyone , no eligibility or registration required

Open to , no eligibility or registration required Limit: One turkey per household , first-come, first-served

, first-come, first-served Format: Drive-through only – no walk-ups allowed, so plan to come by car

Volunteers will be serving from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until all turkeys are gone.

For full event details or to register as a volunteer, visit www.cityoflancasterca.gov/turkey.

If a holiday turkey would help your family this year, or you’d like to lend a hand, this is a simple way to take part in the season of giving.