Paw Parent offers 5‑month‑old terrier puppy for adoption

Paw Parent Animal Sanctuary is seeking an adoptive home for Fritz, a 5‑month‑old, 22‑pound Parson Russell Terrier mix who was found as a stray in the Antelope Valley and could not stay with his finder due to a no‑pets rental rule. Fritz has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, and is now ready to be adopted into a permanent family home.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Paw Parent Animal Sanctuary