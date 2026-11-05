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Antelope Valley

Paw Parent offers 5‑month‑old terrier puppy for adoption

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rceoB_1GpffI6N00

Paw Parent Animal Sanctuary is seeking an adoptive home for Fritz, a 5‑month‑old, 22‑pound Parson Russell Terrier mix who was found as a stray in the Antelope Valley and could not stay with his finder due to a no‑pets rental rule. Fritz has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, and is now ready to be adopted into a permanent family home.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Paw Parent Animal Sanctuary

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