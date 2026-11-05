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Antelope Valley
Paw Parent offers 5‑month‑old terrier puppy for adoption
6 days ago
Paw Parent Animal Sanctuary is seeking an adoptive home for Fritz, a 5‑month‑old, 22‑pound Parson Russell Terrier mix who was found as a stray in the Antelope Valley and could not stay with his finder due to a no‑pets rental rule. Fritz has been neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated, and is now ready to be adopted into a permanent family home.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Paw Parent Animal Sanctuary
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