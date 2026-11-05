🚨 Lancaster sex offender checks lead to two arrests

🚨 Sex offender compliance checks lead to two arrests in Lancaster

On October 28, 2026, the Lancaster Police Department and Probation’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force carried out compliance searches at six locations in Lancaster tied to registered sex offenders on Postrelease Community Supervision (PRCS).

Officers searched six homes, four vehicles, and several electronic devices, including eight cell phones, two laptops, and one Xbox console.

Results of the operation:

A 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking supervision rules by living in a home with a 10‑month‑old child and displaying Halloween decorations , which his terms forbid because they could be used to lure children.

was arrested for allegedly breaking supervision rules by and , which his terms forbid because they could be used to lure children. A 33-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly violating supervision rules through unauthorized internet access and viewing pornography . An electronic detection K9 found a hidden second cell phone in the garage.

was arrested for allegedly violating supervision rules through and . An electronic detection found a hidden second cell phone in the garage. Three other registered sex offenders had minor supervision violations that will be handled by their probation officers.

The City notes that an arrest is not a conviction, and all individuals are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.