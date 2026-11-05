🏥 Lancaster CA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Homecare Roles

Lancaster’s home health scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like one‑on‑one care and flexible hours. Here are several local roles where you can build your schedule around your life.

Employer: A List Therapy Group

A List Therapy Group Location: Lancaster, CA (home health, field based)

(home health, field based) Pay: $90–$130 per completed visit + $500 sign-on bonus + $250 referral bonus

+ + Type: Independent contractor / per-visit

Therapist-owned network with flexible scheduling and the chance to choose your coverage areas. Great if you want to build your own caseload and keep documentation simple and digital.

Employer: A List Therapy Group

A List Therapy Group Location: Lancaster, CA (home health, field based)

(home health, field based) Pay: $70–$75 per completed visit + $250 sign-on bonus + $250 referral bonus

+ + Type: Independent contractor / per-visit

PTA role focused on hands-on treatments in the home, under PT supervision. Good fit if you want steady referrals, a flexible schedule, and control over which cities and ZIP codes you cover.

Employer: Maxim Healthcare

Location: Lancaster, CA (in-home, one patient at a time)

(in-home, one patient at a time) Pay: $28–$32 per hour

Type: Full-time, part-time, and PRN

Provide 1:1 care for trach/vent pediatric and adult patients with weekly pay and flexible shifts (7–3, 3–11, 11–7). Includes access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and strong local clinical support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can match you with similar openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.