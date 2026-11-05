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Lampasas
📅 Pilgrims & Native Americans Family Story Time Nov. 7
3 days ago
📅 Thanksgiving-themed family story time at the library
Bring the kids to the Lampasas Public Library for Pilgrims & Native Americans Family Story Time on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 10:15 a.m.
The event will be held at 201 S. Main Street, Lampasas, TX 76550.
It’s a family-friendly story time, so you can come with your children and enjoy themed books together. Just show up a little before 10:15 a.m. to get settled.
More Info: Calendar • Library - Pilgrims & Native Americans F...
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