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Lampasas
📢 Nov 10 public hearing on Lampasas drainage grant
3 days ago
📢 Public hearing on Lampasas drainage grant use
The City of Lampasas received a Texas Community Development Block Grant (TxCDBG) from the Texas Department of Agriculture for a Drainage Improvements Project (Contract #CDV23-0267).
A public hearing will be held on:
- Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
- Time: 5:05 p.m.
- Location: City Hall, 312 E. Third Street, Lampasas, Texas
At this meeting, the city will:
- Review how the project performed
- Explain the actual use of the TxCDBG funds
- Invite public comments
For more information or assistance, contact Erin Harrison at (512) 556-6831.
En español: Para más información en español, comuníquese con Erin Harrison al (512) 556-6831.
More Info: PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE • Lampasas, TX
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