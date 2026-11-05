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Lampasas

📢 Nov 10 public hearing on Lampasas drainage grant

3 days ago
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📢 Public hearing on Lampasas drainage grant use

The City of Lampasas received a Texas Community Development Block Grant (TxCDBG) from the Texas Department of Agriculture for a Drainage Improvements Project (Contract #CDV23-0267).

A public hearing will be held on:

  • Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026
  • Time: 5:05 p.m.
  • Location: City Hall, 312 E. Third Street, Lampasas, Texas

At this meeting, the city will:

  • Review how the project performed
  • Explain the actual use of the TxCDBG funds
  • Invite public comments

For more information or assistance, contact Erin Harrison at (512) 556-6831.

En español: Para más información en español, comuníquese con Erin Harrison al (512) 556-6831.

More Info: PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE • Lampasas, TX

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