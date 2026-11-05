📅 Family Story Time: Pilgrims & Native Americans Nov. 7

📅 Pilgrims & Native Americans Family Story Time at Library

Bring the kids to a themed story time at the Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main Street, Lampasas, TX 76550.

When: Saturday, November 7, 2026 at 10:15 a.m.

What: Pilgrims & Native Americans Family Story Time – a family-friendly story time hosted by the library.

Just show up at the library at 10:15 a.m. to join in.