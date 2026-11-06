📅 Graceland University Visit Day on Nov. 6, 2026

📅 College Visit Day at Graceland University

Graceland University is hosting a Visit Day for prospective students.

Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

Time: 10:00am – 3:00pm

Location: Graceland University, 1 University Pl, Lamoni, IA 50140-1641, United States

More info/registration: https://explore.graceland.edu/manage/event/form?id=7ca37981-eee4-4d44-964c-528267fe1c56

If you or your student are thinking about Graceland, this is a good chance to visit campus, learn more, and get questions answered. Use the link above to see details or sign up.