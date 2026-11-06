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Lamoni

📅 Graceland University Visit Day on Nov. 6, 2026

8 days ago
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📅 College Visit Day at Graceland University

Graceland University is hosting a Visit Day for prospective students.

  • Date: Friday, November 6, 2026
  • Time: 10:00am – 3:00pm
  • Location: Graceland University, 1 University Pl, Lamoni, IA 50140-1641, United States
  • More info/registration: https://explore.graceland.edu/manage/event/form?id=7ca37981-eee4-4d44-964c-528267fe1c56

If you or your student are thinking about Graceland, this is a good chance to visit campus, learn more, and get questions answered. Use the link above to see details or sign up.

More Info: City of Lamoni

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