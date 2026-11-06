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Lamoni
📅 Graceland University Visit Day on Nov. 6, 2026
8 days ago
📅 College Visit Day at Graceland University
Graceland University is hosting a Visit Day for prospective students.
- Date: Friday, November 6, 2026
- Time: 10:00am – 3:00pm
- Location: Graceland University, 1 University Pl, Lamoni, IA 50140-1641, United States
- More info/registration: https://explore.graceland.edu/manage/event/form?id=7ca37981-eee4-4d44-964c-528267fe1c56
If you or your student are thinking about Graceland, this is a good chance to visit campus, learn more, and get questions answered. Use the link above to see details or sign up.
More Info: City of Lamoni
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