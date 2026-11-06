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📅 Men’s Wrestling Triangular at Morden Center Nov. 5
8 days ago
📅 Men’s Wrestling Triangular at Morden Center
A men’s wrestling triangular featuring Hastings and St. Mary’s is scheduled at the Morden Center in Lamoni, IA.
- Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
- Time: 5:00 PM
- Place: Morden Center, Lamoni, IA
If you enjoy local college sports or want something different to do one evening, you can head over to the Morden Center to watch the matches.
More Info: City of Lamoni
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