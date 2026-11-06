📅 Men’s Wrestling Triangular at Morden Center Nov. 5

📅 Men’s Wrestling Triangular at Morden Center

A men’s wrestling triangular featuring Hastings and St. Mary’s is scheduled at the Morden Center in Lamoni, IA.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Thursday, Time: 5:00 PM

Place: Morden Center, Lamoni, IA

If you enjoy local college sports or want something different to do one evening, you can head over to the Morden Center to watch the matches.