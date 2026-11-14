📢 Lamoille North answers big community questions about schools

Lamoille North Supervisory Union has posted a new Community Questions & Answers page based on feedback from nearly 600 students, families, staff, and community members who took the 2026 Community Survey.

The FAQ explains current practices and clears up misconceptions on:

Education transformation & Act 170 – what it is, who decides on mergers or closures, and how to stay involved.

– what it is, who decides on mergers or closures, and how to stay involved. Budgets & operations – where money goes, why budgets change, how they’re approved, and transportation and after‑school access.

– where money goes, why budgets change, how they’re approved, and and after‑school access. Academics & opportunities – expectations for learning, access to programs, life skills, internships, and clubs.

– expectations for learning, access to programs, life skills, internships, and clubs. Student support & safety – special education and mental health supports, bullying and reporting, discipline privacy, cell phone rules, and emergency procedures.

– special education and mental health supports, bullying and reporting, discipline privacy, cell phone rules, and emergency procedures. Communication & voice – where to find reliable information and how families, community members, and students can share feedback and take part in decisions.

You can visit the Lamoille North “Community Questions & Answers” page to read the full responses and learn more about how local schools operate.