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Education
📢 New Lamoille North FAQ answers 25 key school questions
11 days ago
📢 Lamoille North answers big community questions about schools
Lamoille North Supervisory Union has posted a new Community Questions & Answers page based on feedback from nearly 600 students, families, staff, and community members who took the 2026 Community Survey.
The FAQ explains current practices and clears up misconceptions on:
- Education transformation & Act 170 – what it is, who decides on mergers or closures, and how to stay involved.
- Budgets & operations – where money goes, why budgets change, how they’re approved, and transportation and after‑school access.
- Academics & opportunities – expectations for learning, access to programs, life skills, internships, and clubs.
- Student support & safety – special education and mental health supports, bullying and reporting, discipline privacy, cell phone rules, and emergency procedures.
- Communication & voice – where to find reliable information and how families, community members, and students can share feedback and take part in decisions.
You can visit the Lamoille North “Community Questions & Answers” page to read the full responses and learn more about how local schools operate.
More Info: Lamoille North: Community Questions & Answers - La...
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