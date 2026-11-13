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Basketball
📅 Lady Lion basketball at Lamesa on Nov. 17, 2026
4 days ago
📅 Lady Lion Basketball Games at Lamesa on Nov. 17
The New Deal Lady Lion basketball teams will play at Lamesa, Texas on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.
- JV game: starts at 5:00 PM
- Varsity game: starts at 6:15 PM
- Location: Lamesa, TX (away game)
Students, families, and fans can head to Lamesa that evening to cheer on the Lady Lions at both the JV and varsity games.
More Info: Lady Lion Basketball @ Lamesa, JV 5:00PM, Varsity ...
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