📅 Lady Lion Basketball Games at Lamesa on Nov. 17

The New Deal Lady Lion basketball teams will play at Lamesa, Texas on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

JV game: starts at 5:00 PM

starts at Varsity game: starts at 6:15 PM

starts at Location: Lamesa, TX (away game)

Students, families, and fans can head to Lamesa that evening to cheer on the Lady Lions at both the JV and varsity games.