Lambertville has some strong marketing roles right now, especially if you’re into healthcare and pharma. All three of these are with Real Chemistry, a big name in health communications and marketing.

Employer: Real Chemistry

Real Chemistry Location: Lambertville, NJ (hybrid/remote across the US)

(hybrid/remote across the US) Salary: $95,000–$120,000

Type: Full-time

This role leads integrated media and omnichannel planning for major pharma and life sciences brands. Good fit if you have 8+ years in healthcare media, love strategy, and want to guide HCP and patient campaigns across paid, earned, and owned channels.

Employer: Real Chemistry

Real Chemistry Location: Lambertville, NJ (hybrid/remote across the US)

(hybrid/remote across the US) Salary: $63,000–$72,000

Type: Full-time

You’ll manage 3–4 healthcare accounts, handle day-to-day client work, and help drive marketing tactics for pharma, biotech, and health tech clients. Great for someone organized, client-facing, and mid-level who wants to grow in healthcare communications.

Employer: Real Chemistry (21GRAMS subsidiary)

Real Chemistry (21GRAMS subsidiary) Location: Lambertville, NJ (hybrid/remote across the US)

(hybrid/remote across the US) Salary: $135,000–$155,000

Type: Full-time

Lead complex advertising and branding workstreams for therapeutic brands, mentor a team, and be the main strategic partner for clients. Best for folks with 5–7+ years agency marketing experience who are ready to own the client relationship and guide big campaigns.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.