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📅 Free walk-through holiday light display at Bi-Centennial Park

8 days ago
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📅 Free holiday light walk coming to Bi-Centennial Park

The City of Lamar is launching Light Up Lamar – Christmas in the Park, the first-ever walk-through light display at Bi-Centennial Park.

The city is inviting businesses, organizations, and individuals to help decorate the park with festive light displays, creative scenes, and joyful decorations.

Key details:

  • Where: Bi-Centennial Park, Lamar
  • When: Planned to be open nightly Nov 28, 2026 – Jan 3, 2027
  • Cost: Free admission for everyone
  • Who can participate: Any business, group, or individual
  • Spots: Display sections are limited and assigned by reservation only

You can:

  • Reserve a section and create your own light display
  • Donate lights or decorations
  • Simply come out during the season to walk through and enjoy the lights

To reserve a display or get more info, contact the City of Lamar Administrator’s Office at (719) 336-1365.

More Info: Light Up Lamar - Christmas in the Park - City of L...

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