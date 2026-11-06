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📅 Free walk-through holiday light display at Bi-Centennial Park
8 days ago
📅 Free holiday light walk coming to Bi-Centennial Park
The City of Lamar is launching Light Up Lamar – Christmas in the Park, the first-ever walk-through light display at Bi-Centennial Park.
The city is inviting businesses, organizations, and individuals to help decorate the park with festive light displays, creative scenes, and joyful decorations.
Key details:
- Where: Bi-Centennial Park, Lamar
- When: Planned to be open nightly Nov 28, 2026 – Jan 3, 2027
- Cost: Free admission for everyone
- Who can participate: Any business, group, or individual
- Spots: Display sections are limited and assigned by reservation only
You can:
- Reserve a section and create your own light display
- Donate lights or decorations
- Simply come out during the season to walk through and enjoy the lights
To reserve a display or get more info, contact the City of Lamar Administrator’s Office at (719) 336-1365.
More Info: Light Up Lamar - Christmas in the Park - City of L...
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