📅 Free walk-through holiday light display at Bi-Centennial Park

📅 Free holiday light walk coming to Bi-Centennial Park

The City of Lamar is launching Light Up Lamar – Christmas in the Park, the first-ever walk-through light display at Bi-Centennial Park.

The city is inviting businesses, organizations, and individuals to help decorate the park with festive light displays, creative scenes, and joyful decorations.

Key details:

Where: Bi-Centennial Park, Lamar

Bi-Centennial Park, Lamar When: Planned to be open nightly Nov 28, 2026 – Jan 3, 2027

Planned to be open nightly Cost: Free admission for everyone

Who can participate: Any business, group, or individual

Any business, group, or individual Spots: Display sections are limited and assigned by reservation only

You can:

Reserve a section and create your own light display

Donate lights or decorations

Simply come out during the season to walk through and enjoy the lights

To reserve a display or get more info, contact the City of Lamar Administrator’s Office at (719) 336-1365.