Lakewood has some solid sales and client-facing roles right now, especially if you like helping people and building relationships.

Here are a few stand-out options hiring in Lakewood, WA:

Employer: Armed Forces Benefits Network (AFBN)

Armed Forces Benefits Network (AFBN) Location: Lakewood, WA (JBLM area)

Lakewood, WA (JBLM area) Type: Commission (approx. 25–40 hrs/week )

Commission (approx. ) Pay: $65,000 – $85,000 per year (commission, based on production)

(commission, based on production) Why it’s interesting: Built for military spouses and DoD‑connected folks who want a career they can move with. You’ll help military families with financial planning, life insurance, and taxes, with pre-set appointments, free leads, flexible schedule, and strong training and mentorship.

Employer: Armed Forces Benefits Network (AFBN)

Armed Forces Benefits Network (AFBN) Location: Lakewood, WA

Lakewood, WA Type: Full-time, Commission (Q1-focused role)

Full-time, Commission (Q1-focused role) Pay: $65,000 – $85,000 per year (commission, based on production)

(commission, based on production) Why it’s interesting: Designed for people who know how to work an enrollment season. No cold calling, no lead chasing—you work pre-set appointments with servicemembers and DoD employees, helping with tax planning, tax prep, and tax-advantaged products, with daily advances and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Terminix (Rentokil family)

(Rentokil family) Location: Lakewood, WA

Lakewood, WA Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $26.00 per hour + potential incentives/commissions

+ potential incentives/commissions Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays, tuition reimbursement – most start Day 1 for full-time

– most for full-time Why it’s interesting: Mix of outside sales and field work—you inspect homes, recommend pest solutions, and sell services as the local face of a national brand. Company vehicle and gas card provided, plus clear paths to grow your career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.