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🏥 Lakewood, WA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to ~$80K+
Lakewood’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from home care to leadership roles. If you’re in medical or caregiving work, this is a good moment to make a move.
Supported Living Quality Assurance Program Manager
- Employer: Life Force Services, Inc.
- Location: Lakewood, WA (serving Tacoma, Lakewood & Olympia)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $6,500–$6,700 per month (about $78K–$80K/year)
- Work setting: In person, supported living homes
Lead care for adults with developmental disabilities, oversee staff, and handle quality audits and care plans. Great fit if you have CNA/NAR/HCA, supervisory experience, and want a stable leadership role with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and more.
CNA – In-Home Caregiver | $21–$23/hr | Flexible Shifts
- Employer: Advanced Health Care
- Location: Lakewood, WA (clients in Tacoma, Lakewood, Spanaway & Puyallup)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $21.00–$23.00 per hour
- Work setting: In-home, one-on-one care
Perfect if you’re a WA-certified CNA who wants flexible hours and one-on-one client time instead of facility work. Offers short and long shifts, same-day pay options, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, paid training, and 401(k) for eligible staff.
Veterinary Assistant
- Employer: Lakewood Veterinary Hospital
- Location: Lakewood, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.66–$18.00 per hour
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 9:00am–6:00pm, 1-hour lunch
- Work setting: Small, family-owned animal practice, in person
Hands-on role helping with exams, surgeries, lab work, and front desk tasks in a close-knit clinic. Good for animal lovers with any formal pet care experience, strong people skills, and a desire to learn; includes health, dental, vision, PTO, CE credits, uniform allowance, and staff discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often have room to grow once you’re in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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