Lakewood’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from home care to leadership roles. If you’re in medical or caregiving work, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Life Force Services, Inc.

Life Force Services, Inc. Location: Lakewood, WA (serving Tacoma, Lakewood & Olympia)

(serving Tacoma, Lakewood & Olympia) Type: Full-time

Pay: $6,500–$6,700 per month (about $78K–$80K/year )

(about ) Work setting: In person, supported living homes

Lead care for adults with developmental disabilities, oversee staff, and handle quality audits and care plans. Great fit if you have CNA/NAR/HCA, supervisory experience, and want a stable leadership role with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, and more.

Employer: Advanced Health Care

Advanced Health Care Location: Lakewood, WA (clients in Tacoma, Lakewood, Spanaway & Puyallup)

(clients in Tacoma, Lakewood, Spanaway & Puyallup) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $21.00–$23.00 per hour

Work setting: In-home, one-on-one care

Perfect if you’re a WA-certified CNA who wants flexible hours and one-on-one client time instead of facility work. Offers short and long shifts, same-day pay options, medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, paid training, and 401(k) for eligible staff.

Employer: Lakewood Veterinary Hospital

Lakewood Veterinary Hospital Location: Lakewood, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.66–$18.00 per hour

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 9:00am–6:00pm , 1-hour lunch

40 hrs/week, , 1-hour lunch Work setting: Small, family-owned animal practice, in person

Hands-on role helping with exams, surgeries, lab work, and front desk tasks in a close-knit clinic. Good for animal lovers with any formal pet care experience, strong people skills, and a desire to learn; includes health, dental, vision, PTO, CE credits, uniform allowance, and staff discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often have room to grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.