Lakewood’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options in both private industry and state government. If you’ve got accounting skills, there’s room to grow here.

Employer: Aero Precision LLC

Aero Precision LLC Location: Lakewood, WA or US-based remote

or Salary: $78,000 – $120,000/year

Type: Full-time, exempt

Firearms manufacturing environment with a mix of general ledger, month-end close, inventory and cost accounting, and financial reporting. Comes with unlimited PTO, 15 paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, and 401(k) with 6% match; ideal if you have 4+ years’ accounting experience and want deeper exposure to standard costing and inventory.

Employer: Washington State Health Care Authority / DSHS

Location: Lakewood, WA (100% on-site)

Salary: Not listed (state role with full benefits)

Not listed (state role with full benefits) Type: Full-time

State role managing patient trust funds and institutional group accounts for Western State Hospital, including bank reconciliations, audits, and financial reporting for about 800 accounts. Good fit if you have a degree with accounting credits or equivalent experience, want strong state benefits, retirement, and possible Public Service Loan Forgiveness, and don’t mind fully on-site work.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles or multiple vacancies behind a single posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.