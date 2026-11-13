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Lakewood
Lakewood police teach drone uses to robotics students
9 days ago
At Thomas Middle School, Lakewood Police Department Sgt. Shawn Noble gave drone demonstrations to Robotics II students during a recent work-based learning event. Students learned how LPD uses drones, how to become a drone pilot, and what career paths are linked to drone work. More information: https://t.co/Mh4ZhsZdda
This content is adapted from materials provided by Clover Park Schools
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