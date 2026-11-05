🛒 Lakewood, WA Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lakewood’s customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options from big national brands. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Lakewood, WA

Pay: $18.50–$23.50/hour

Type: Likely full-time, 30-hour week with benefits

You’ll open and close the store, handle cash and refunds, and coach the team while making sure customers have a smooth, friendly experience. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of retail leadership/key holder experience and want health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), discounts, and flexible hours.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

(Albertsons Companies) Location: Lakewood, WA

Pay: At least local minimum wage (may be higher based on experience)

At least (may be higher based on experience) Type: Part-time

You’ll be the friendly face at the pumps—running the register, keeping the station clean and stocked, and doing safety checks indoors and outdoors. Great if you like a fast-paced, outdoor/indoor mix, want weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and are okay working in all kinds of weather.

Employer: JPMorgan Chase

Location: Gravelly Lake Dr Branch, Lakewood, WA

Pay: Competitive base salary (set by experience and location)

Competitive base salary (set by experience and location) Type: Part-time (30 hours/week)

This role is all about welcoming clients, handling everyday banking, and teaching people how to use digital tools like the Chase app and ATMs. Comes with a strong benefits package for eligible roles, including health coverage, retirement plan, and options like tuition help and mental health support.

If something here feels like a match, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good customer service roles in Lakewood tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.