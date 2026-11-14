Lakewood has a nice mix of sales roles this week, from student-friendly summer work to steady retail and auto service careers.

Here are a few worth a look:

Employer: Lotus Sales

Lotus Sales Location: Lakewood, OH

Type: VOLUNTEER (commission-only internship)

VOLUNTEER (commission-only internship) Salary: Commission-based, students report $7k–$20k+ for the summer

Full-time summer sales internship where you meet homeowners, explain services, and sign new customers. You get hands-on training, daily coaching, and housing options if you relocate, so it’s a strong pick for students who want real sales experience and performance-based pay.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan (Super Tan, Inc.)

Location: Lakewood, OH

Type: FULL-TIME

FULL-TIME Salary: Not listed

Front-line role mixing customer service, sales, and light marketing in a tanning and wellness setting. Comes with employee discounts, flexible schedule, and training, so it’s good if you want steady hours and room to grow in retail sales.

Employer: Dobbs Tire & Auto Centers (Driven by Dobbs)

Location: Lakewood, OH

Type: FULL-TIME, Exempt

FULL-TIME, Exempt Salary: Not listed

Lead sales in a busy auto shop: greet customers, recommend tires and services, manage sales transactions, and coordinate shop workflow. Best for someone with 1+ year retail sales management experience who likes a fast-paced, hands-on environment and wants to grow in automotive.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists shifts, benefits, and growth paths that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.