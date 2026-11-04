🔧 Lakewood, OH Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Lakewood has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like fixing things and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Here are a few solid options hiring in Lakewood, OH:

Employer: SanCrest

SanCrest Location: Lakewood, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle day-to-day upkeep, minor repairs, and safety checks around the facility. Good fit if you’re handy with basic plumbing, electrical, painting, and carpentry and like keeping tools and work areas neat.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Lakewood, OH

Type: Contract

Pay: $25.47 – $30.67 per hour

Hands-on role taking care of electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, and painting inside the building. Great if you have solid mechanical skills, can read schematics, and want higher hourly pay for skilled maintenance work.

Employer: B and B Maintenance

Location: Lakewood, OH

Type: Part-time (about 9 hours per week )

(about ) Schedule: Mon/Wed/Fri , ~2 hours per night, flexible start after 5 PM

, ~2 hours per night, flexible start after Pay: Not listed

Light, steady evening work cleaning a bank: trash, dusting, glass, floors, and restrooms. Good side job if you need flexible hours and can pass a background check, drug test, and E-Verify.

If one of these looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.