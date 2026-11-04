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🔧 Lakewood, OH Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings
Lakewood has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like fixing things and keeping spaces clean and safe.
Here are a few solid options hiring in Lakewood, OH:
General Maintenance Worker
- Employer: SanCrest
- Location: Lakewood, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle day-to-day upkeep, minor repairs, and safety checks around the facility. Good fit if you’re handy with basic plumbing, electrical, painting, and carpentry and like keeping tools and work areas neat.
Building Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Lakewood, OH
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $25.47 – $30.67 per hour
Hands-on role taking care of electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, and painting inside the building. Great if you have solid mechanical skills, can read schematics, and want higher hourly pay for skilled maintenance work.
Part-Time Evening Bank Cleaner
- Employer: B and B Maintenance
- Location: Lakewood, OH
- Type: Part-time (about 9 hours per week)
- Schedule: Mon/Wed/Fri, ~2 hours per night, flexible start after 5 PM
- Pay: Not listed
Light, steady evening work cleaning a bank: trash, dusting, glass, floors, and restrooms. Good side job if you need flexible hours and can pass a background check, drug test, and E-Verify.
If one of these looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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