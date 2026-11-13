The Chautauqua County Highway Superintendents Association is collecting new, unwrapped toys costing $20.00 or less through December 8 for donation to the Salvation Army. Toys can be dropped off at Village Hall, 20 West Summit Street, Pea Pod & Juniper, 141 Chautauqua Avenue, or Lakewood Rod & Gun Club Inc, 433 East Terrace Avenue.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Lakewood