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Chautauqua County
Unwrapped Toy Drive for Salvation Army
9 days ago
The Chautauqua County Highway Superintendents Association is collecting new, unwrapped toys costing $20.00 or less through December 8 for donation to the Salvation Army. Toys can be dropped off at Village Hall, 20 West Summit Street, Pea Pod & Juniper, 141 Chautauqua Avenue, or Lakewood Rod & Gun Club Inc, 433 East Terrace Avenue.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of Lakewood
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